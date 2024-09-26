Futures Gain Traction



Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks while hopes of a fresh stimulus from China lifted appetite.

The TSX Composite Index docked 46.34 points to adjourn Wednesday at 23,935.63, breaking a string of four straight gaining sessions.

December futures popped 0.6% Thursday.

The Canadian dollar hiked 10 cents to 74.26 cents U.S.

In corporate news, Fortis announced a new $26-billion five-year capital plan and declared a 4% increase in fourth-quarter dividend.

In the economic docket, the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer—measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours—increased by 32,800 (+0.2%) in July, following a decline in June (-22,900; -0.1%) and five consecutive monthly increases from January to May.

The TSX Venture Exchange subtracted 5.7 points, or 1%, Wednesday to 591.41.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Thursday as Wall Street tries to regain its footing following a mixed session.

Futures for the 30-stock index hiked 212 points, or 0.5%, to 42,488.

Futures for the S&P 500 grabbed 46 points, or 0.8%, at 5,825.

Futures for the NASDAQ vaulted 288.50 points, or 1.4%, to 20,480.50.

The semiconductor manufacturer was trading 14% higher in extended trading after issuing strong guidance for the current quarter. Results for Micron’s fiscal fourth quarter also topped analysts’ estimates. Fellow semiconductor-linked stocks Applied Materials and Lam Research both rose 4% in sympathy.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow retreated from their records to close lower on Wednesday. The broad market benchmark lost 0.2%, while the blue-chip average sank 0.7%. Both indexes had hit fresh all-time highs earlier in the day. The NASDAQ bucked the trend by inching up.

The next potential catalyst awaiting traders is the weekly jobless claims report, which is due Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate 223,000 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending Sept. 21. The final reading of second-quarter gross domestic product is also out in the morning.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.8%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng popped 4.2%

Oil prices cratered $1.69 to $68.00 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gained $14.80 to $2,649.30

