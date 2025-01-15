Wall St rallies, powered by inflation data, strong bank earnings

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, with all three major indexes on track for their biggest daily percentage gains in more than two months, as lower-than-expected December core inflation data and solid earnings from major U.S. banks fueled a rally.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index (CPI) increased the most in nine months as energy costs rose, although a measure of underlying inflation pressures subsided.

Data on Tuesday showed the producer price index (PPI) rose less than expected.

"We've gotten so puckered over the fact that rates might be going up and this is going to be a problem and the UK won't be able to borrow money and oh, our deficit, and so everyone was kind of wound up," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

"The CPI number and the PPI number - they're not super cool, but they're certainly not hot - and certainly it leads one to believe that the embers of inflation are dying."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 703.31 points, or 1.65%, to 43,221.59, the S&P 500 advanced 104.70 points, or 1.79%, to 5,947.61 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 450.61 points, or 2.37%, to 19,495.00.

All three major indexes were on track for their biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 6 as was the domestically focused Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks, which jumped 1.82%.

Stocks have struggled recently following a post-U.S. election rally, with the S&P 500 falling in four of the previous five weeks. A resilient economy, nagging inflation and comments from Federal Reserve policymakers have fanned worries about the central bank being less aggressive in cutting interest rates than previously anticipated.

Concerns linger about potential tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration that would further stoke inflation.

But expectations for more Fed rate cuts this year increased following the CPI data, along with odds for a cut of at least 25 basis points at the June Fed meeting.

Fed officials said on Wednesday the recent inflation data was helpful but noted uncertainty in the coming months as they await policies from the incoming Trump administration.

The Fed's Beige Book showed economic activity increased slightly to moderately in late November and December, with employment ticking up and prices rising moderately amid concerns about the potential impact of policies.

The benchmark Treasury note yield tumbled from a 14-month high of 4.809% hit earlier this week and was last down 13.7 bps at 4.651%.

