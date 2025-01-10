Wall Street ends lower as blowout job data stokes inflation fears

By Johann M Cherian, Sukriti Gupta and Carolina Mandl

(Reuters) -U.S. stocks sank on Friday, with the S&P 500 erasing its 2025 gains, after an upbeat jobs report stoked fresh inflation fears, reinforcing bets that the Federal Reserve will be cautious in cutting interest rates this year.

Wall Street's main indexes closed their second consecutive week in the red.

"We started the year on the wrong foot," said Sam Stovall, market strategist at CFRA Research, commenting on the impact of a hotter-than-expected job data on equities. He added the environment for stocks could become "quite challenging."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 91.26 points, or 1.54%, to end at 5,826.99 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 318.69 points, or 1.64%, to 19,160.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 698.14 points, or 1.64%, to 41,937.06.

The domestically focused small-cap Russell 2000 index also fell. Wall Street's fear gauge hit a three-week high on Friday.

A Labor Department report showed job growth unexpectedly accelerated in December while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% as the labor market ended the year on a strong note.

A hotter-than-expected job gain could translate into faster economic expansion, leading to a rise in prices. To contain a still-elevated inflation, the Fed could be forced to take a more conservative stance on rate cuts this year.

Traders see the central bank lowering borrowing costs for the first time in June and then staying steady for the rest of the year, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Brokerages also revised their Fed rate cut forecasts, with BofA Global Research forecasting a potential rate hike.

However, Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said there is no evidence the economy is overheating again, adding he still expects it will be appropriate to lower interest rates further.

Pressuring stocks, the yield on the 30-year Treasury note touched 5% - its highest since November 2023, but slightly retreated to 4.966%.

Most of the 11 S&P 500 sectors declined.

Adding to the dour mood, a University of Michigan survey showed consumer sentiment dropped to 73.2 in January from the previous month.

Fresh inflation worries have taken the spotlight, compelling the Fed to issue a cautious forecast on monetary easing last month, as it anticipates policy changes on trade and immigration under President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to take office in 10 days' time.

On Jan. 15, investors will closely watch the release of the monthly consumer price index, which could spark further volatility if it comes in higher than expectations.

Story Continues