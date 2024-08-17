FutureFuel's (NYSE:FF) Soft Earnings Don't Show The Whole Picture

The market was pleased with the recent earnings report from FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), despite the profit numbers being soft. However, we think the company is showing some signs that things are more promising than they seem.

View our latest analysis for FutureFuel

A Closer Look At FutureFuel's Earnings

Many investors haven't heard of the accrual ratio from cashflow, but it is actually a useful measure of how well a company's profit is backed up by free cash flow (FCF) during a given period. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. The ratio shows us how much a company's profit exceeds its FCF.

As a result, a negative accrual ratio is a positive for the company, and a positive accrual ratio is a negative. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. That's because some academic studies have suggested that high accruals ratios tend to lead to lower profit or less profit growth.

For the year to June 2024, FutureFuel had an accrual ratio of -0.27. That indicates that its free cash flow quite significantly exceeded its statutory profit. In fact, it had free cash flow of US$70m in the last year, which was a lot more than its statutory profit of US$40.1m. FutureFuel shareholders are no doubt pleased that free cash flow improved over the last twelve months. However, that's not all there is to consider. We can see that unusual items have impacted its statutory profit, and therefore the accrual ratio.

Note: we always recommend investors check balance sheet strength. Click here to be taken to our balance sheet analysis of FutureFuel.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

While the accrual ratio might bode well, we also note that FutureFuel's profit was boosted by unusual items worth US$3.6m in the last twelve months. While we like to see profit increases, we tend to be a little more cautious when unusual items have made a big contribution. We ran the numbers on most publicly listed companies worldwide, and it's very common for unusual items to be once-off in nature. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. Assuming those unusual items don't show up again in the current year, we'd thus expect profit to be weaker next year (in the absence of business growth, that is).

Story continues

Our Take On FutureFuel's Profit Performance

In conclusion, FutureFuel's accrual ratio suggests its statutory earnings are of good quality, but on the other hand the profits were boosted by unusual items. Based on these factors, we think that FutureFuel's profits are a reasonably conservative guide to its underlying profitability. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that FutureFuel has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

In this article we've looked at a number of factors that can impair the utility of profit numbers, as a guide to a business. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.