Fundstrat’s Tom Lee: NVIDIA (NVDA) Is Among World’s ‘Most Important’ Companies

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI News and Analyst Ratings You Should Not Miss. Since NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks 4th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Investors are on tenterhooks as Jensen Huang’s AI giant is about to release earnings. Gene Munster, Deepwater Asset Management managing partner, said in an interview with CNBC that the broader market can see a pullback if Blackwell-related delays show a wider impact on the AI chips market. The analyst predicted that it’s going to be a “difficult week” for major tech companies.

However, Munster is highly bullish on the broader AI space for the long term.

“I still think that we are in an early innings of a 3 to 5 year tech bull market that is powered by AI, and I think all these big tech companies are going to do well over the next couple of years,” Munster said.

The analyst said that Jensen Huang has indicated in the previous quarters that the demand for AI chips is more than what his company could manage in the short term, and if he reiterates this in the upcoming results, it would give a strong signal to investors about the AI potential.

“There is a lot of awareness about AI but I think the significance of what it’s gonna do is still underappreciated by the market.”

In this article, we compiled the most important latest AI news and analyst ratings around major AI tech stocks. With each company we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Among Top 10 AI News and Analyst Ratings You Should Not Miss?

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 179

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee recently said in an interview with CNBC that despite the latest declines tech is “still in a good place because of AI” and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) position should “reinforce that.”

Story continues

He also thinks Nvidia’s multiple is attractive.

“NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is maybe 28 times forward earnings, which, for one of the most important companies in the world, it’s not a high multiple. So if tech is in a good place, and then we get Fed cuts, I think it allows the overall market to expand,” Lee said.

Analysts are bracing for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings scheduled for a release later this month. Jefferies said in a latest note that the company will smash analyst expectations for the quarter.

“We expect another strong beat in July and strong guidance into October, with beats of about $1B for the results and guide,” analysts said.

Analysts at Jefferies also believe the demand for Nvidia’s Hopper chips is strong.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are on the decline amid valuation concerns. However, Morgan Stanley re-added the stock to its top picks list. Analyst Joseph Moore said:

“Visibility will actually increase as demand moves from Hopper to Blackwell, as the constraint will shift back to silicon; H100 lead times are short, but H200 lead times are already long, and Blackwell should be even longer,” the firm said.

However, the latest big tech earnings have raised some concerns about NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) future growth trajectory. The company’s major customers including Meta Platforms and Alphabet have indicated that they may be overbuilding and overspending on AI chips. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is selling about 2 million of its GPUs on an annual basis based on 2023 data. As demand moderates and competitors up their production, the company won’t be able to sustain its current growth trajectory.

Raymond James analyst Javed Mirza recently said in a report that NVDA has “triggered a mechanical sell signal” based on a moving average convergence/divergence indicator. In a technical analysis report, he stated that the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average and exhibiting early signs of selling pressure. This, according to Mirza, shows there is a looming corrective phase lasting 1-3 months. He added that a sustained break below the 50-day moving average could lead to a decline towards 94.94, representing a further 16.9% drop from current levels.

Aoris International Fund stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“If Information Technology was the dominant sector for the quarter, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is the largest supplier of microprocessors used for generative AI applications, was the dominant company. NVIDIA’s share price rose by a third in the quarter and has increased by 255% so far this year. Since the beginning of 2023, its market value has risen by 8.3x, or $4.3 trillion, making NVIDIA the third largest company in the world by this measure. As a result of the unusually strong stock price performance from NVIDIA and a few other large companies, equity markets have become increasingly concentrated. You can see this in the chart below, which shows that on 30 June, 27% of the market value of the 500 largest US companies was attributable to just five companies, more than twice the average of the last 20 years. The composition of the Aoris International Fund will always be very different to that of the broader equity market. There will be periods, such as the most recent quarter, where this contributes to our performance lagging that of our benchmark. When it comes to NVIDIA and other AI-centric companies, rapid growth is exciting, but it makes it difficult for us to judge what is normal. Our preference is to own established leading companies where we can make a more confident, evidence-based judgement about their growth and profitability.”

Overall, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks 4th on Insider Monkey’s list titled Top 10 AI News and Analyst Ratings You Should Not Miss. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Analyst Sees a New $25 Billion “Opportunity” for NVIDIA and Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.