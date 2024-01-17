UK's Liontrust poaches top GAM executives as outflows spike

(Reuters) -UK's Liontrust named two former GAM executives to lead its growth equities and distribution businesses on Wednesday after the specialist fund manager reported its outflows more than doubled year-on-year on tepid investor sentiment.

The appointments come months after Liontrust's failed bid for Switzerland's GAM following a lack of support from shareholders.

Mark Hawtin will lead the Global Growth Equity team from May while Jeremy Roberts will take on the role of Global Distribution (ex-UK) head starting in April, Liontrust said.

The London-based firm reported outflows of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.15 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.6 billion pounds in the previous quarter and 632 million pounds in the same period last year.

Liontrust's assets under management and advice (AuMA) stood at 27.2 billion pounds as of Jan. 12, down from 27.8 billion pounds at December-end.

"Among the drivers of the net outflows in the last quarter... were the ongoing negative sentiment among investors and the current challenges facing active asset managers," CEO John Ions said in a statement.

"These challenges include the fact active managers have never been confronted by such a competitive environment to attract and retain assets as is the case now, both from within and outside the sector."

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

