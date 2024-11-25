Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.'s (LON:FSTA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?
Fuller Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.7%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Fuller Smith & Turner's ROE today.
ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.
How Is ROE Calculated?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fuller Smith & Turner is:
4.6% = UK£20m ÷ UK£440m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.05 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Fuller Smith & Turner's Earnings Growth And 4.6% ROE
At first glance, Fuller Smith & Turner's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.4%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Fuller Smith & Turner grew its net income at a significant rate of 37% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.
We then compared Fuller Smith & Turner's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 20% in the same 5-year period.
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Fuller Smith & Turner's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Fuller Smith & Turner Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
The high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (implying that it keeps only 10% of profits) for Fuller Smith & Turner suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.
Additionally, Fuller Smith & Turner has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 57% over the next three years.
Summary
Overall, we feel that Fuller Smith & Turner certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.
