Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM): Is This Cheap Technology Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Cheap Technology Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) stands against the other cheap technology stocks.

Are Tech Stocks an Opportunity?

Before the Fed announced its September cut, analysts everywhere had clashing opinions with some supporting the 25 basis-point rate cut, and others supporting a massive 50. Even after the decision was announced, all of these analysts maintained their previous positions and continued supporting or opposing the 50 basis-point rate cut. A general advice to investors has been to remain calm and look for opportunities in stocks that could benefit from a lower interest rate environment.

Following the new interest rate announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed reporters, affirming the Fed's commitment to timely monetary policy adjustments. He clarified that the decision to cut rates was based on economic data and emphasized patience in navigating the current economic landscape characterized by high inflation and low unemployment. We covered this earlier in our 10 Worst Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks To Buy According to Financial Media article, here's an excerpt from it:

“In response to a question about whether the rate cut was influenced by recent employment data or the high nominal level of the federal funds rate, he clarified that their policy position was established in July 2023, a period characterized by high inflation and low unemployment. He highlighted their patience in reducing the policy rate, noting that other central banks had already implemented multiple cuts while the Fed had refrained from such actions until now. This patience has reportedly paid off, as there is now greater confidence that inflation is trending sustainably toward the 2% target. Powell indicated that the recent rate cut should not be interpreted as a new pace for future adjustments but rather as part of a recalibration of policy toward a more neutral level. He referred to the Summary of Economic Projections (S.E.P.) as a guide for understanding potential future cuts, emphasizing that economic developments could lead to adjustments in either direction.”

On September 23, RaeAnn Mitrione, Investment Management Partner at Callan Family Office, appeared in an interview on CNBC and highlighted significant market developments following the Fed's unexpectedly larger-than-anticipated rate cut last week. This reduction has led to a notable outperformance of the tech sector compared to cyclical and industrial stocks, suggesting a positive market sentiment. Mitrione emphasized that the market is reacting favorably to lower interest rates, particularly benefiting the tech sector. She noted that this trend of broadening out in the market was evident even before the rate cut, with small-cap stocks performing well alongside cyclical sectors. The ongoing theme of AI is expected to continue driving growth within tech for the foreseeable future.

Pointing at a chart, Mitrione remarked that it is unusual to see rate cuts while markets are at record highs, raising questions about potential volatility ahead. Historically, even when rate cuts occur near market peaks, stocks often continue to rise. Much of this positive sentiment has been priced in due to prior indications of the rate cut. She explained that the economy remains strong, and the rate cut serves as a preventive measure rather than a reaction to economic weakness. This supportive environment could enhance consumer confidence and spending, further improving market performance.

As the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report is coming up on Friday, Mitrione discussed its significance as it informs the Fed's inflation assessments. While there is a general understanding of the Fed's direction based on recent economic projections, the focus has shifted more toward employment data. She anticipates that barring any unexpected figures from the PCE report, markets should continue their upward trajectory as rate cuts are likely to persist.

She also shared insights from her research since July 10th, focusing on small-cap stocks, value versus growth dynamics, and their implications for future performance. She observed that expectations regarding these sectors have largely been factored into current prices. Notably, since July 10th, there has been a 10% divergence between growth and value indexes; while growth has slightly declined, value stocks have risen by nearly 8%, with small caps seeing a 10% increase. With interest rates decreasing, small-cap companies are positioned to benefit significantly due to their higher levels of debt and greater exposure to floating rates compared to large-cap firms.

Overall, her analysis underscores a cautiously optimistic outlook for the markets as they navigate through these developments, particularly with tech stocks continuing to lead in performance amidst changing economic conditions. In that context, we're bringing you a list of the 7 cheap technology stocks to buy right now.

Methodology

We used the Finviz stock screener to compile a list of 20 tech stocks with a forward P/E ratio under 20. We then selected the 7 cheapest stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds, and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their average upside potential.

Note: The data is sourced as of September 20, 2024.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Forward Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 19.49

Average Upside Potential: 51.75%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) operates as a software company that develops digital freight and logistics platforms in China, connecting shippers with truck drivers through an online platform, and providing efficient and cost-effective freight transportation solutions.

The company reported a 36.48% increase in revenue for the second quarter of this year. Transaction service revenue accounted for 34% of the total revenue, up 63% year-over-year. Average shipper MAUs reached 2.65 million, an increase of 32.8% year-over-year, and 23.7% sequentially.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE:YMM) eventual aim is to become the one-stop shipping platform for 30 million small and medium-sized shippers. The number of active shippers has increased significantly, with average monthly active users reaching 2.65 million in Q2 2024, up 32.8% from the previous year and 23.7% sequentially. Additionally, the 12-month shipper retention rate remains strong at 80%.

Orders fulfilled in the first half of 2024 increased by 25% year-over-year (reaching 49.1 million), exceeding the single-digit growth of the overall freight market. In this period, EV deliveries increased by 100% year-over-year, making up nearly 20% of total freight orders.

Orders from non-member shippers are increasing, contributing to a higher overall fulfillment rate. The company is confident in its ability to further improve the fulfillment rate through ongoing product and service enhancements.

Despite the challenging economic conditions, the company continued to drive the digital transformation of the logistics industry in the first half of 2024. Its platform helped businesses become more competitive by streamlining their logistics operations. Through a focus on cost reduction and efficiency, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is positioned for significant growth.

Here is what Baron Funds specifically said about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is the largest digital freight platform in the world. Shares of the China-based company rallied after a cybersecurity review greenlighted the use of its Apps to add new user registrations. We remain investors. Digital platform penetration into China’s four trillion RMB full truck-load market is still just in the single digits. We see major upside based on the expected rollout of transaction commissions to truckers from the current 6% market penetration and less than 1% take rate, and we expect revenue to grow at 50% CAGR over the next five years.”

