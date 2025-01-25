The list of major companies laying off staff in the new year, including CNN, Meta, Microsoft, and BP

-
Job cuts are continuing into 2025 following waves of reductions last year.
-
Companies such as Meta, Microsoft, BlackRock, and BP are conducting layoffs.
-
See the list of companies letting workers go in 2025.
Layoffs and other workforce reductions are continuing in 2025, following two years of significant job cuts across tech, media, finance, manufacturing, retail, and energy.
While the reasons for slimming staff vary, the cost-cutting measures are coming amid a backdrop of technological change. In a recent World Economic Forum survey, some 41% of companies worldwide said they expected to reduce their workforces over the next five years because of the rise of artificial intelligence.
Companies such as CNN, Dropbox, and IBM have previously announced job cuts related to AI. Tech jobs in big data, fintech, and AI are meanwhile expected to double by 2030, according to the WEF.
Here are the companies with job cuts planned or already underway in 2025 so far.
CNN plans to cut 200 jobs.
Cable news giant CNN is cutting about 200 television-focused roles as part of a digital pivot. The cuts will amount to about 6% of the company's workforce.
In a memo sent to staff on Thursday, CNN's CEO Mark Thompson said he aimed to "shift CNN's gravity towards the platforms and products where the audience themselves are shifting and, by doing that, to secure CNN's future as one of the world's greatest news organizations."
Starbucks is planning layoffs in March.
Global coffee chain Starbucks announced it is planning layoffs in March.
In a memo to staff on January 21, Brian Nicoll, the company's chairman and CEO, said: "We need to meaningfully change how our support teams are organized and how we work," and as part of that, "we will have job eliminations and smaller support teams moving forward."
Nicoll said the changes would be communicated to staff by early March.
Stripe is laying off 300 employees.
Payments platform Stripe is cutting 300 employees, primarily in product, engineering, and operations, according to a January 20 memo obtained by BI.
Chief People Officer Rob McIntosh said in the memo that the company still planned on growing its head count to about 10,000 employees by the end of the year.
BP slashing 7,700 staff and contractor positions worldwide.
BP told Business Insider it plans to cut 4,700 staff and 3,000 contractors, amounting to about 5% of its global workforce.
The cuts are part of a program to "simplify and focus" BP that began last year.
"We are strengthening our competitiveness and building in resilience as we lower our costs, drive performance improvement and play to our distinctive capabilities," the company said.
Meta is cutting 5% of its workforce.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told staff he "decided to raise the bar on performance management" and will act quickly to "move out low-performers," according to an internal memo seen by BI.
In a post on the company's internal communications platform, he said Meta will make "more extensive performance-based cuts" in this year's performance review cycle. Impacted US employees will be notified on February 10, he wrote.
The company has laid off more than 21,000 workers since 2022.
BlackRock is cutting 1% of its workforce.
BlackRock told employees it was planning to cut about 200 people of its 21,000-strong workforce, according to Bloomberg.
The reductions are more than offset by some 3,750 workers who were added last year and another 2,000 expected to be added in 2025.
BlackRock's president, Rob Kapito, and its chief operating officer, Rob Goldstein, said the cuts would help realign the firm's resources with its strategy, Bloomberg reported.
Bridgewater has cut about 90 staff.
Bridgewater Associates cut 7% of its staff in January in an effort to stay lean, a person familiar with the matter told Business Insider.
The layoffs at the world's largest hedge fund bring its head count back to where it was in 2023, the person said.
The company's founder, Ray Dalio, said in a 2019 interview that about 30% of new employees were leaving the firm within 18 months.
The Washington Post is cutting 4% of its non-newsroom workforce.
The Washington Post is eliminating less than 100 employees in an effort to cut costs, Reuters reported in January.
A spokesperson told the wire service that the changes would occur across multiple areas of the business and indicated that the cuts wouldn't affect the newsroom.
"The Washington Post is continuing its transformation to meet the needs of the industry, build a more sustainable future and reach audiences where they are," the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
Microsoft is planning an unspecified number of cuts.
Microsoft is planning job cuts soon, and the company is taking a harder look at underperforming employees as part of the reductions, according to two people familiar with the plans.
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed cuts but declined to share details on the number of employees being let go.
"At Microsoft we focus on high performance talent," the spokesperson said. "We are always working on helping people learn and grow. When people are not performing, we take the appropriate action."
Ally is cutting less than 5% of workers.
The digital-financial-services company Ally is laying off roughly 500 of its 11,000 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to BI.
"As we continue to right-size our company, we made the difficult decision to selectively reduce our workforce in some areas, while continuing to hire in our other areas of our business," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also said the company was offering severance, out-placement support, and the opportunity to apply for openings at Ally.
Ally made a similar level of cuts in October 2023, the Charlotte Observer reported.
Adidas plans to cut up to 500 jobs in Germany.
Adidas intends to reduce the size of its workforce at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, impacting up to 500 jobs, CNBC reported.
If fully executed, it amounts to a reduction of nearly 9% at the company headquarters, which employs about 5,800 employees, according to the Adidas website.
The news comes shortly after the company announced it had outperformed its profit expectations at the end of 2024, touting "better-than-expected" results in the fourth quarter.
"Strong growth across all regions and divisions proves the good job our teams are doing across regions and functions," CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a press release. "So although we are not yet where we want to be long term, I am very happy with this development which was much better than we had expected."
In a statement to BI, an Adidas spokesperson said the company had grown "too complex because of our current operating model."
"To set adidas up for long-term success," the spokesperson said, "we are now starting to look at how we align our operating model with the reality of how we work. This may have an impact on the organizational structure and number of roles based at our HQ in Herzogenaurach."
The company said it is not a cost-cutting measure and that it could not confirm concrete numbers.
Is your company conducting layoffs? Got a tip?
If you're an employee with a tip about coming job cuts, please contact Dominick via email or text/call/Signal at 646.768.4750. Responses will be kept confidential, and Business Insider strongly recommends using a personal email and a non-work device when reaching out.
Read the original article on Business Insider