The list of major companies laying off staff in the new year, including CNN, Meta, Microsoft, and BP

Microsoft is planning job cuts in the new year. RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Job cuts are continuing into 2025 following waves of reductions last year.

Companies such as Meta, Microsoft, BlackRock, and BP are conducting layoffs.

See the list of companies letting workers go in 2025.

Layoffs and other workforce reductions are continuing in 2025, following two years of significant job cuts across tech, media, finance, manufacturing, retail, and energy.

While the reasons for slimming staff vary, the cost-cutting measures are coming amid a backdrop of technological change. In a recent World Economic Forum survey, some 41% of companies worldwide said they expected to reduce their workforces over the next five years because of the rise of artificial intelligence.

Companies such as CNN, Dropbox, and IBM have previously announced job cuts related to AI. Tech jobs in big data, fintech, and AI are meanwhile expected to double by 2030, according to the WEF.

Here are the companies with job cuts planned or already underway in 2025 so far.

CNN plans to cut 200 jobs.

CNN is cutting staff in a bid to focus the business on its digital news services. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Cable news giant CNN is cutting about 200 television-focused roles as part of a digital pivot. The cuts will amount to about 6% of the company's workforce.

In a memo sent to staff on Thursday, CNN's CEO Mark Thompson said he aimed to "shift CNN's gravity towards the platforms and products where the audience themselves are shifting and, by doing that, to secure CNN's future as one of the world's greatest news organizations."

Starbucks is planning layoffs in March.

Starbucks is planning layoffs as part of a corporate restructuring. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Global coffee chain Starbucks announced it is planning layoffs in March.

In a memo to staff on January 21, Brian Nicoll, the company's chairman and CEO, said: "We need to meaningfully change how our support teams are organized and how we work," and as part of that, "we will have job eliminations and smaller support teams moving forward."

Nicoll said the changes would be communicated to staff by early March.

Stripe is laying off 300 employees.

Stripe is cutting 300 jobs, according to a memo obtained by BI. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Payments platform Stripe is cutting 300 employees, primarily in product, engineering, and operations, according to a January 20 memo obtained by BI.

Chief People Officer Rob McIntosh said in the memo that the company still planned on growing its head count to about 10,000 employees by the end of the year.

BP slashing 7,700 staff and contractor positions worldwide.

Oil giant BP is cutting thousands of jobs. John Keeble/Getty Images

BP told Business Insider it plans to cut 4,700 staff and 3,000 contractors, amounting to about 5% of its global workforce.

The cuts are part of a program to "simplify and focus" BP that began last year.

"We are strengthening our competitiveness and building in resilience as we lower our costs, drive performance improvement and play to our distinctive capabilities," the company said.

Story Continues