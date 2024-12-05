Full-fibre broadband reaches nearly 70% of UK homes – Ofcom

More than 20 million UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband, according to Ofcom’s latest figures.

The telecoms regulator’s latest Connected Nations report said that 69% of UK homes now have access to full-fibre broadband, up from 57% in September last year.

Using fibre-optic cables all the way to the home, instead of traditional copper lines, makes full-fibre broadband faster and more reliable, as well as providing the potential to deliver gigabit-capable speeds.

Ofcom said the latest figures suggest that the Government’s target of having 85% of the UK covered by a gigabit-capable broadband connection by 2025 is likely to be reached.

However, the figures showed that a gap still existed between the number of homes able to access a full-fibre connection and those actually taking up such services.

Ofcom’s figures showed sign-up numbers had risen from 28% to 35% – equal to around 7.5 million homes – with take-up of full fibre notably higher in rural areas.

Amid this uptick in people moving to higher-speed broadband packages, Ofcom said the UK’s average maximum download speed has risen from 170Mbit/s to 223Mbit/s in 2024.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director, said: “It’s a record-breaking year for broadband in the UK, as the rollout of full fibre continues to steam ahead.

“Whether you’re running a business, streaming your favourite programmes, or doing Christmas shopping online, it’s more likely than ever that you’ll be able to benefit from a fast and reliable broadband connection.”

Elsewhere, the report showed that the availability of mobile 5G continues to grow, and now accounts for more than a fifth of all monthly mobile data traffic in the UK.

The study also noted a sharp rise in the uptake of satellite-based broadband.

Ofcom’s report said that in 2024, connections through Elon Musk’s Starlink reached 87,000 – mostly in rural areas – more than double the 42,000 connections in 2023.