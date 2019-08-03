Fulham FC partners with Skilling for forthcoming season

Crypto and FX trading platform Skilling is set to be principal partner and kit sponsor of EFL Championship club, Fulham FC, alongside Adidas and Dafabet, for the 2019/2020 season.

The Scandinavian-owned FinTech venture launched its offering in the UK earlier this year. “When we began speaking to Fulham FC, we quickly discovered we had a shared vision,” comments Pavel Spirin, CMO at Skilling. “Fulham strives to be accessible to its fans, which resonates with our vision to make trading simple and accessible to everyone. We love the club, the fans and the heritage.”

He adds: “With our shared plans for the future – Fulham’s push to get straight back into the Premier League and ours to bring trading to the masses – the partnership could not have come at a more opportune time. We’re excited to see where this takes us both in the coming season.”

Alistair Mackintosh, CEO at Fulham FC, comments: “I’m excited at the prospect of the football club partnering with Skilling for the forthcoming season and hope that both parties are successful in achieving their goals. With considerable alignment across both organisations I am confident that it will be a very fruitful partnership for both of us.”

eToro

Also this week, English Premier League football club Leicester City FC renewed its partnership with multi-asset and cryptocurrency investment platform eToro.

The two inked a sponsorship deal at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, which saw eToro become an official club partner. The agreement was the Premier League’s first deal paid using Bitcoin.

“The relationship last season was a really positive one so we’re pleased to renew the partnership and continue our work with such an exciting, innovative industry leader,” said Harj Hir, Head of Partnerships at Leicester City.

“The global reach of eToro is huge and we hope to further strengthen our relations with them as we embark on our second season together in 2019/20.”

Iqbal V. Gandham, eToro UK Managing Director, added: “We’re proud to be the Premier League’s biggest club sponsor and are delighted to be partnering with Leicester City once more. Working with six clubs for the second year in a row demonstrates our commitment to our customers, and to the fans. We want to open up our club partnerships for all and to use this celebration to enable smart insights into transfer dealings from industry experts, just like our market leading investment platform.”

The post Fulham FC partners with Skilling for forthcoming season appeared first on Coin Rivet.