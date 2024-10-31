Fuel retailer Parkland cuts 2024 profit guidance by up to $250M

Canadian fuel retailer Parkland (PKI.TO) cut its 2024 profit guidance by as much as $250 million on Thursday, blaming the 13-week unplanned shutdown at its Burnaby, B.C. refinery earlier this year.

The Calgary-based company says it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for 2024 in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion, down from previous guidance between $1.9 billion to $2 billion. The company also cited "unfavourable market conditions" due to lower refining margins in the first nine months of the year as a factor.

The incident at Parkland’s Burnaby facility started on Jan. 12, when crews detected a “strong odour.” An internal report cites cold weather and “improper closing, valve leakage, or foulant in the system." The company said normal operations were resumed on March 29.

Parkland reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday. Net income fell to $92 million, from $230 million in the same period last year, a 60 per cent drop. Adjusted EBITDA fell 26 per cent year-over-year.

“Although our third quarter 2024 financial results fell short of expectations, this was primarily driven by a challenging refining margin environment,” CEO Bob Espey stated in a news release on Thursday. “Our business continues to show strength through increased market share in a soft economic environment.”

More to follow.

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.