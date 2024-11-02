Fu Yu (SGX:F13) shareholders have endured a 50% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Fu Yu Corporation Limited (SGX:F13) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 54% decline in the share price in that time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Fu Yu wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Fu Yu grew revenue at 5.5% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 16% during the period. It can be well worth keeping an eye on growth stocks that disappoint the market, because sometimes they re-accelerate. After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Fu Yu's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Fu Yu shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 50%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Fu Yu shareholders are up 8.3% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 4% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Fu Yu has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

