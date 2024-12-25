Fu Shou Yuan International Group Among 3 Promising Penny Stocks

In This Article:
As global markets respond to a cautious Federal Reserve and political uncertainties, investors are reevaluating their strategies amid fluctuating indices. In this context, the appeal of penny stocks—traditionally smaller or newer companies—remains significant due to their potential for growth and affordability. Despite being an outdated term, penny stocks continue to attract attention as they can offer opportunities when backed by strong financials and a clear growth path.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.50
|
MYR2.49B
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.765
|
A$140.36M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC)
|
MYR0.415
|
MYR1.15B
|
★★★★★★
|
Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)
|
MYR0.90
|
MYR298.75M
|
★★★★★★
|
MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB)
|
MYR0.71
|
MYR420.07M
|
★★★★★★
|
Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998)
|
HK$4.14
|
HK$45.48B
|
★★★★★★
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.55
|
A$64.47M
|
★★★★★★
|
Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG)
|
£0.926
|
£146.07M
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.86
|
HK$545.92M
|
★★★★★★
|
Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB)
|
£3.52
|
£67.13M
|
★★★★☆☆
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, with a market cap of HK$8.70 billion, operates in the People's Republic of China offering burial and funeral services through its subsidiaries.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from burial services (CN¥1.78 billion) and funeral services (CN¥357.97 million), with additional income from other services (CN¥73.22 million).
Market Cap: HK$8.7B
Fu Shou Yuan International Group, with a market cap of HK$8.70 billion, derives significant revenue from burial (CN¥1.78 billion) and funeral services (CN¥357.97 million). The company's debt is well-covered by operating cash flow, and it holds more cash than total debt, indicating strong financial health. Short-term assets exceed both short-term and long-term liabilities, further supporting its stability. However, the management team is relatively inexperienced with an average tenure of 1.3 years. Despite negative earnings growth last year (-27.5%), earnings are forecast to grow at 13.43% per year going forward.
-
Lianhua Supermarket Holdings
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores mainly in eastern China, with a market cap of HK$330.28 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue from hypermarkets (CN¥10.12 billion), supermarkets (CN¥10.95 billion), and convenience stores (CN¥1.57 billion).
Market Cap: HK$330.28M
Lianhua Supermarket Holdings, with a market cap of HK$330.28 million, operates in eastern China and faces challenges due to its unprofitability and negative return on equity. Despite this, the company remains debt-free and has a significant cash runway exceeding three years, supported by positive free cash flow growth. The board's average tenure of 3.8 years indicates experience, while recent executive changes aim to strengthen leadership with Ms. Wang Xiao-yan's appointment as general manager bringing extensive retail management expertise. However, short-term liabilities exceed assets by CN¥7.4 billion, presenting financial risks despite long-term liabilities being covered by short-term assets.
-
Eastern Polymer Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Eastern Polymer Group Public Company Limited, with a market cap of THB10.86 billion, operates through its subsidiaries to manufacture and distribute rubber insulation, automotive products, and plastic packing both in Thailand and internationally.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from three segments: Rubber Insulation, generating THB4.33 billion; Automotive Plastics, contributing THB7.28 billion; and Packaging Plastics, adding THB2.38 billion.
Market Cap: THB10.86B
Eastern Polymer Group, with a market cap of THB10.86 billion, shows mixed performance indicators within the penny stock domain. While the company benefits from stable weekly volatility and satisfactory debt levels, its profit margins have declined to 5.9% from last year's 9.7%, and earnings growth was negative over the past year at -30.3%. Despite this, short-term assets comfortably cover both short- and long-term liabilities, reflecting financial stability. Analysts anticipate a price increase of 57.5%, suggesting potential investor optimism despite low return on equity (7%) and an unstable dividend history marked by recent payouts like THB0.06 per share in November 2024.
-
