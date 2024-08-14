FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation, JD Sports results; index poised for gains

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 on course for further gains as brighter mood holds after inflation rise

07:16 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index is on course for further gains in opening trade, in a move that would set it on course for its fourth consecutive day of gains.

The positive mood held after inflation data for July showed a rise for the first time in over six months.

July’s consumer price index rose to 2.2% for the month, up from the 2% seen in June, which was the second reading in a row bang in line with the Bank of England’s official target.

After the numbers were out, futures trade stayed positive, pointing to a rise of around 35 points. T

06:52 , Simon Hunt

