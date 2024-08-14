FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation, JD Sports results; index poised for gains
FTSE 100 on course for further gains as brighter mood holds after inflation rise
07:16 , Michael Hunter
London’s main stock market index is on course for further gains in opening trade, in a move that would set it on course for its fourth consecutive day of gains.
The positive mood held after inflation data for July showed a rise for the first time in over six months.
July’s consumer price index rose to 2.2% for the month, up from the 2% seen in June, which was the second reading in a row bang in line with the Bank of England’s official target.
After the numbers were out, futures trade stayed positive, pointing to a rise of around 35 points. T
Recap: Yesterday's top stories
06:52 , Simon Hunt
Good morning from the Standard City desk.
Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday:
Wage growth cools to a two year low of 5.4% raising hopes of further interest rate cuts as unemployment rises
Sainsbury’s and Tesco power on market share over the summer as Aldi falters, reveals latest Kantar data, which also shows surging ice cream/ burger and beer sales
PPHE secures planning approval for new 186-bedroom mixed-use hotel-led development in Central London
Keywords Studios buys games developer Wushu Studios, which has worked on Fall Guys, State of Decay, Forza Horizon 5 and Baldur’s Gate 3