FTSE 100 LIVE: Oil dips amid higher OPEC supply, Asia shares fall

Bet365 swings to loss — but boss Denise Coates rakes in another £220 million

07:25 , Daniel O'Boyle

Bet365 boss Denise Coates earned another £220.7 million in the year to March 2023, despite the business swinging to a loss.

Revenue grew to £3.39 billion, Sports betting still made up the vast majority of revenue, at £2.65 billion, but online casino games continued to be a bigger part of revenue, growing to about £715 million.

As in prior years, the business opted against a geographic breakdown of revenue, arguing it would be “severely prejudicial to the interests of the group”. Bet365 has faced questions from MPs over how much of its profits come from China, where online gambling is illegal.

FTSE 100 seen lower as Hang Seng slumps, oil price down

07:17 , Graeme Evans

The lacklustre start to the year for global markets is set to continue amid the diminishing prospect of a cut in US interest rates in the first quarter.

Wall Street closed flat on Friday but lower across the week after rate uncertainty was fuelled by a stronger-than-expected jobs report, with the addition of 216,000 non-farm payrolls.

This week sees the release of US inflation figures on Thursday followed the next day by results from banking giants including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2% in today’s session while CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 17 points lower at 7674.

Oil stocks are likely to be under pressure after Brent Crude fell 1% to $78 a barrel.

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:11 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Our figures on London stock market floats of the past five years make for grim reading if you are an investor.

The short version is: if you had bought into all of them, if you believed the bankers’ hype, then you are down half your money.

Fund managers and bankers complaining that there is now a buyers strike on UK shares need to look a little closer to home to understand why.

So far, the debate has been about how to boost London’s attractiveness as a place for brilliant new businesses to raise money and float on the stock market. Perhaps those floats need to be better value for money in the first place.

Perhaps London shouldn’t go chasing every tech float going since there’s a good chance that company will turn out to be a flop.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from Friday: