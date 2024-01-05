FTSE 100 Live: Blue-chips lower, Revolution and Endeavour plunge, Halifax house prices rise

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 struggles as Next gives up gains, Endeavour down 12%

08:32 , Graeme Evans

Risk-averse trading ahead of the release of US unemployment figures later today caused the FTSE 100 index to give up all yesterday’s improvement.

The top flight weakened 36.34 points to 7686.73, with Barclays and Rio Tinto among the heavyweight stocks down by more than 1%.

Retailer Next, which yesterday touched a record high after raising its profits guidance for the fifth time in eight months, retreated 138p to 8412p.

The biggest fall in the FTSE 100 index was Endeavour Mining, down 12% or 203p to 1491p after the board of the West Africa-focused gold producer said it had fired its chief executive for alleged serious misconduct.

The FTSE 250 index fell 93.09 points to 19,278.96 but shipping broker Clarkson jumped 285p to 3550p after it upgraded 2023 profit guidance.

Market snapshot as FTSE opens lower

08:23 , Simon Hunt

A few minutes into the day's trading session in London, the FTSE 100 has opened down 0.7%. Here's a look at your key market data.

The pound is flat against the dollar, while Brent crude is up.

House price rebound continues in December

07:35 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK house prices continue to rebound, hitting their highest level since March after a 1.1% rise in December, according to the nation’s biggest mortgage lender Halifax.

It’s the third consecutive rise, as the rapid slashing of mortgage rates boosts demand.

For the year, house prices grew by 1.7% on average, but it was a different story in London where prices were down by 2.3%.

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “House prices consistently defied expectations that they would plummet throughout 2023, and this uptick highlights just how resilient the housing market has been over the last year despite the volatility it has faced.”

Revolution shuts 12% of bar estate

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Revolution Bars is to shut 12% of its bar estate in a bid to "reduce future site losses," the hospitality firm said today.

The decision to close eight sites including in Sheffield, Southampton and Newcastle, was made because "the macroeconomic trading environment continued to be challenging, and the prospect of the statutory 10.8% increase in the national living wage in April 2024 increases the challenge."

Group like-for-like sales for the four weeks from 4 to 31 December were up 9.0%, the best festive period since 2019.

Staff at the closing sites will be offered jobs elsewhere, Revolution said. The firm will have 58 bars and 22 pubs following the closures.

Rob Pitcher, CEO of Revolution Bars Group, said: “We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like for like sales and Revolución de Cuba being the standout performer.

"However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024."

FTSE 100 seen lower ahead of US jobs report

07:18 , Graeme Evans

US interest rate cut expectations will be tested later with the release of the closely-watched monthly non-farm payrolls report.

Economists have forecast the addition of 170,000 jobs in December, which compares with 199,000 the previous month, and for the unemployment rate to nudge higher to 3.8%.

A stronger-than-expected reading will deal a blow to hopes of an interest rate cut as soon as March, particularly after the Federal Reserve this week signalled that monetary policy will stay in restrictive territory.

The uncertainty has been reflected in the performance of the S&P 500 index so far this year, having risen by 24% during 2023.

The US index finished in the red last night, despite a stronger session for the FTSE 100 index and other European markets yesterday. CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open 39 points lower at 7684.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:40 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Were Next and JD Sports operating in parallel retailing universes in the run-up to Christmas?

On the face of it is hard to reconcile the customary expectations beating Christmas trading statement from Lord Wolfson’s outfit with the wholly unexpected profit warning from the trainer and leisurewear chain.

While Next investors were rewarded with a 5% bump in the share price, JD Sports’ tumbled 17%, wiping more than £1 billion off its market cap.

They may well swap positions in the league table of Britain’s most profitable non-food retailers with Next upgrading their guidance to £905million this year and £960million next year, while JD slash theirs from just over the £1billion mark to between £915million and £935 million.

The stark contrast in performance may have much to do with price points. While consumers certainly seemed in the mood to spend over Christmas, they were pretty bargain conscious too after bearing the scars of the cost of living crisis.

JD Sports appears to have simply got its forecasts wrong, not anticipating the promotional blitzes from rivals that seem to have put a hole in their numbers.

Perhaps demographics is also a factor? JD’s slightly younger more fashion conscious market place may have had less to spend than Next’s older customers more likely to be in decently paid full time jobs.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from yesterday:

And from our Spy in the City: