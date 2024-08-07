FTSE 100 Live 7 August: Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk sales soar; WPP offloads FGS stake for £611 million

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

L&G's assets under management slip but it ups dividend and hails 'stable' performance

07:41 , Michael Hunter

Legal & General has reported a slip in assets under management and profit after tax for the first half of 2024, with parts of its annuity portfolio taking a hit from rising interest rates.

But the insurer hailed what it called a “stable” performance and its “strong solvency” and increased its payout for investors.

One of the best-known names in the City – and one of its biggest asset managers – L&G has around 10 million customers with savings, life insurance and and retirement plans. It was founded by six lawyers in 1836.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, it reported that assets under management of £1.136 trillion, down from £1,170 trillion. Within that, its “Private Markets” assets rose to £52 billion from £48 billion.

Profit after tax fell to £223 million from £377 million in the same period a year ago. Its “core operating profit” ticked higher, to £849 million from £844 million.

Its move into corporate pensions continued at pace, with £5 billion’s worth of business in from “pension risk transfers”, or PRTs, where the firm takes on responsibility company retirement schemes. L&G said there was also £24 billion in “active UK PRT deals” .

A key industry safety measure, the “solvency II coverage ratio” came in at 223% for L&G, with a surplus of £8.8 billion.

It upped its payout for investors, lifting its dividend by 5% to 6p per share.

António Simões, L&G’s chief executive, said:

“These results reflect the ongoing strength of our business, with core operating profit slightly ahead of the prior year and a solvency coverage ratio of 223%. We continue to expect 2024 core operating profit to grow by mid-single digits year-on-year.”

Sales soar for Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk

07:37

A surge in demand for weight loss drug has helped Novo Nordisk post a 25% jump in revenues in the first half of the year, the Danish company said today.

The Bagsværd-based pharma giant said it had seen a 48% rise in sales of its Ozempic treatment in the US, and a near one-third rise in sales worldwide, to hit 56 billion Danish Krone (£6.5 billion).

Story continues

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO, said: "We are pleased with the sales growth in the first half of 2024, which has enabled us to raise the outlook for the full year. The growth is driven by the increased demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and we continue to reach more patients with our innovative treatments.”

An Ozempic needle injection pen, used by patients on one type of semaglutide (PA) (Alamy/PA)

House prices rise 2.3% says Halifax

07:37 , Jonathan Prynn

The property market picked up last month after the decisive election result cleared political uncertainty with prices rising at their fastest pace since January.

Latest figures from Halifax show the average price of a home in the UK rose 2.3% in the year to July to reach £291,268.

Average London prices went up only 1.2% to £536,032.

Halifax head of mortgages Amanda Bryden, said: “Last week’s Bank of England’s base rate cut, which follows recent reductions in mortgage rates, is encouraging for those looking to remortgage, purchase a first home or move along the housing ladder. However, affordability constraints and the lack of available properties continue to pose challenges for prospective homeowners.

“Against the backdrop of lower mortgage rates and potential further base rate reductions, we anticipate house prices to continue a modest upward trend throughout the remainder of this year.”

China export figure disappoints, imports surge

07:36 , Graeme Evans

China’s economy continues to deliver a mixed performance after trade figures today showed export growth slowed to 7% in July.

This compares with the 9.7% forecast and follows a rise of 8.6% the previous month. However, the figure has beaten expectations in 11 out of the last 13 months.

Imports rose 7.2% from a year earlier, much more than expected after June’s 2.3% decline.

July’s trade surplus stood at $84.65 billion, down from $99 billion in June.

WPP offloads FGS stake for £611 million

07:16 , Simon Hunt

Marketing giant WPP has sold its stake in PR firm FGS in a £611 million deal.

Private equity business KKR has acquired WPP’s 50% stake in the company in a deal which values it at £1.3 billion. KKR had already acquired a minority interest in the business in July last year.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: " have achieved an attractive price, enabling WPP to accelerate the crystallisation of the significant value created. This also provides WPP with greater financial and management flexibility.”

The deal is set to conclude before the end of the year.

Wall Street recovery set to boost FTSE 100, Airbnb shares slide

07:09 , Graeme Evans

A recovery for Wall Street shares means the FTSE 100 index is forecast to open more than 1% higher, having finished up by 0.2% yesterday.

The stronger session in the US left the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq up by 1% at the close, alongside a rise of 0.8% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Nvidia put back 4% after recent heavy losses, while Facebook owner Meta Platforms also improved 4% and Tesla by 1%.

Airbnb rose in 4% regular hours, only to fall 16% in post-bell dealings after third quarter revenues guidance disappointed amid shortening booking lead times.

In Asia, a strong performance by financial stocks helped the Nikkei 225 to rise 3% in a second stronger session since Monday’s 12.4% reverse.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:53 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The line up of potential culprits for this week’s markets squall is a long one: sticky interest rates, the weakening US economy, the AI tech boom, the yen carry trade, the beaches that have kept older wiser desk heads away from their screens.

As so often it was probably a self-reinforcing combination of these and many other factors that set off the stampede rather than a single trigger.

Yesterday was a quieter but, once out of the bottle, that gnawing feeling of near panic is difficult to contain. I would expect markets to remain jittery over the coming months with events in the Middle-East capable of ratcheting up the volatility index to new heights.

It is, of course, pure coincidence that the Bank of England produced its latest report on so called “resolvability” in the very week when the markets demonstrated how fine the margin can be between apparent stability and uncontrolled financial fission.

It seems the Bank has been learning the lessons of the fallout from last year’s scare involving institutions as diverse as Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse, and First Republic. How close that cluster came to another run on the entire system we may never know. Fortunately, the reaction from authorities and the industry was quick and decisive enough to put out all the fires.

But it was a warning, perhaps the last one we will get before the next “big one.”

~

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: