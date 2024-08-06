FTSE 100 Live 6 August: Index seen higher as Nikkei rebounds, Holiday Inn owner IHG results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Fear index falls back after Monday's surge, Nvidia shares down 6%

07:18 , Graeme Evans

The Vix fear index has fallen back to 38.57, which compares with 65.73 after a jump of 42.34 points or 181% at one stage in yesterday’s stock market rout.

Deutsche Bank pointed out this morning that the largest full day move since the index was first calculated in 1990 was the 21.57 point increase around the initial Covid wave in March 2020.

Even during the global financial crisis, the biggest increase was 15.18 points at 38.57. The bank said the savageness of the intraday movement showed how much short dated options trading has exploded over recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

On US markets, the S&P 500 opened around more than 4% lower and the Nasdaq down by 6%. The declines reduced to about 3% by Wall Street’s closing bell, but with Nvidia shares still down 6% and Apple 5% lower.

FTSE 100 seen higher as Nikkei 225 rebounds

07:03 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1% higher after yesterday’s global stock market rout caused London’s top flight benchmark to fall by 2%.

Today’s expected improvement comes after the Nikkei 225 followed Monday’s worst session since 1987 with a jump of more than 10%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq both fell 3% last night but futures trading is pointing to a recovery session later today.

Recap: Recession fears made for horrid trading session

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The FTSE 100 suffered its worst session of the year so far after a global sell-off was sparked by concerns over a potential US recession. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index suffered its worst day since 1987 on Monday after investors were spooked by disappointing American jobs data last week.

London’s main financial markets followed suit to open firmly lower and stayed in the red throughout the day as multinational firms were particularly weak.

London’s top index finished 166.48 points, or 2.04%, lower to end the day at 8,008.23. It marked the lowest close price since April.

Story continues

Recession fears were fuelled on Friday after US payroll growth of 114,000 came in short of Wall Street’s 175,000 forecast and June figures were revised lower.

The unemployment rate also hit a three-year peak of 4.3%, above the 4.1% expected although the figure may have been distorted by hurricane disruption.

The figures prompted a sharp surge in bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, with markets now seeing a 200 basis points reduction over the next 12 months.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: "Markets were on edge before Friday but a weak payrolls figure has really escalated a profound move across the globe.”