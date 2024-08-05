FTSE 100 Live 5 August: 'Markets in meltdown': Index down 2.6%, Nikkei slides 12%, Bitcoin sinks 11%

US recession fears today triggered more heavy selling for global markets.

In Japan, Nikkei 225 slumped more than 12% in the worst session since 1987.

And the risk-averse mood left cryptocurrency Bitcoin down more than 10%.

FTSE 100 Live Monday

US recession fears hit markets

Nikkei 225 and Bitcoin slide

Wood bid hit by market turmoil

Lunchtime update: FTSE slips further

12:47 , Simon Hunt

The FTSE 100’s slide has shown no signs of slowing down with the index having fallen further later into the session.

At lunchtime it is now down 2.6% or 214 points, to 7,960.

Sinking stocks present opportunities: Hargreaves Lansdown

11:57 , Simon Hunt

ADVERTISEMENT

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “US futures suggest markets may fall further before finding a support level. The coming months will be a testing time with economic and political uncertainty weighing on the market, as the US heads towards an increasingly unpredictable election.

“Trying to catch a falling knife can end in tears, but its important not to abandon a long-term lens. Time in the market and diversification have been consistently shown to be the bedrock of successful investing strategies.

“Current conditions will present opportunities to buy shares in quality companies. To mitigate the volatility, it makes sense to feed excess capital into the market slowly, but established companies with dominant market positions have survived and prospered through many cycles. And emerging mega-trends such as artificial intelligence and the potentially enormous healthcare impact of weight-loss drugs haven’t gone away.”

Investors weighing up timing to 'buy the dip' or to brace for US recession – Scope markets

10:45 , Michael Hunter

Futures trade is pointing to further losses in New York, after a global wave of selling followed weak-looking jobs data out on Friday.

More than 100 points are expected to be wiped off the S&P 500 in New York today.

That would leave the broad index, and wider US markets, heading away from the record highs that they re-tested earlier this summer.

Story continues

Joshua Mahony at Scope Markets, pointed to the importance of timing in reading the signals within the noise And that comes into a Lon-anticipated US interest rate cut, which could define when confidence comes back:

“Traders are left weighing up whether to worry about a potential impending recession or simply buy-the-dip in anticipation of a sharp and swift pivot from the Federal Reserve”, he said.

“With the Sentix investor confidence gauge collapsing to a seven-month low, we are clearly in a highly sensitive time for markets despite the monetary pivot that had long been heralded as the answer to all our problems.”

Global sell-off due to fears US economy will miss 'soft landing' - AJ Bell

10:05 , Michael Hunter

With no end in sight yet to the deep and wide sell-off across global markets, the unease is tracking fears that the US economy is in for a rough time, according to City broker AJ Bell.

The firm’s head of financial analysis, Danni Hewson, said investors were looking at “the prospect that the much-touted US soft landing looks like being a whole lot bumpier than markets had hoped,” adding:

“Circuit breakers have been firing on Asian markets as stocks tumbled, with investors scurrying to price the impact a stalling US economy is likely to have.

“Friday’s [US] jobs figures dropped like a bucket of cold water on markets already chilled by mixed earnings updates and concern about levels of spending by big tech companies on AI plans.

“London markets haven’t escaped the Monday meltdown.”

Every FTSE 100 stock falls and utilities among the biggest decliners

09:57 , Michael Hunter

Every single member of the FTSE 100 fell in morning trade, as the global stocks sell off swept round the city.

And utility companies – which often stand out as a haven in times of turmoil, due to their steady revenue streams – were caught up in the selling.

Here is a look at the worst - and least worst – perfomers.

FTSE 250 down 2.5%, Trustpilot and Aston Martin among big fallers

09:52 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 250 index is down by 2.5% or 521.52 points to 20,304.83, with only two stocks - Wizz Air and Jlen Environmental Assets - in positive territory.

As well as Wood’s 38% decline following the withdrawal of bidder Sidara, there was a 10% results-day reverse for shipping broker Clarkson.

Among the FTSE 250-listed investment trusts, JPMorgan Japanese fell 7%, Allianz Technology Trust by 5% and Baillie Gifford Japan by 4.5%.

Trustpilot shares also lost some of their recent strength by declining 6% or 11.2p to 186,2p and Aston Martin Lagonda slipped 7.3p to 138.6p.

FTSE 100 down 2%, Glencore and Anglo American under pressure

09:41 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is 2% or 159.95 points lower at 8014.76, leaving the top flight back where it was in April.

Big fallers included Nvidia-backer Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which dropped 4% or 36p to 777.2p.

The recent retreat for GKN Aerospace owner Melrose Industries continued as it reversed another 5% or 23.3p to 459.3p. It had been at 585p before last week’s results.

In the commodities sector, Glencore shares fell 4.5% or 18.2p to 386.85 ahead of Wednesday’s interim results, and Anglo American lost 83.5p to 2160p.

Other stocks under pressure included Vodafone as shares weakened 2.9p to 69.3p and Severn Trent after a decline of 5% or 138p to 2515p.

Wood bidder ends interest amid market uncertainty, shares slide 37%

09:18 , Graeme Evans

Financial markets uncertainty was today cited as one of the reasons for the collapse of a potential £1.6 billion takeover in the FTSE 250 index.

Energy and materials-focused consulting and projects firm Wood Group had been in the sights of the Dubai-based engineering company Sidara.

The suitor said today: “Sidara confirms that in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty at this time, Sidara does not intend to make a firm offer for Wood.”

Sidara’s decision to walk away after a long running pursuit left Wood shares 37% or 73.6p lower at 123.4p. The proposal had valued Wood at 230p a share.

'Global waves of unease' mean 'torrid' opening for London stocks

08:43 , Michael Hunter

As the global stock market sell off sweeps through London in opening trade, reaction is coming in from City experts.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, called the moves in to defensive stocks, which had offset some of the overall drop “half-hearted” in a “torrid opening” which followed “global waves of unease”.

He added his voice to the consensus that the selling tracked fears of a potential US recession. Data out on Friday revealed slowing jobs market over the Atlantic, in particular after an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3%,

“The reading followed weak jobless claims and manufacturing data from the previous day which had taken investors by surprise,” he said

“The main concern now is whether the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to reduce interest rates thus far is now translating into a policy error which will see the economy glide into recession.”

Nonetheless, Hunter pointed out the selling comes after stock markets were retesting record highs.

“Notwithstanding any further shocks, to have let some air out of the tyres after a recent breathless run is usually seen as a healthy corrective measure.

“There are few reasons at this precise moment to signal an end to the bull market, even if investor sentiment is understandably cautious.”

Market moves have been extreme: Lombard Odier

08:42 , Simon Hunt

Samy Chaar, Chief economist at Lombard Odier, said: "There are two things impacting pricing, one is the recession risk and that's the main worry but on top of that there is a bit of anxiety around geopolitics and the expected retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah after the Israeli strikes.

"On the first, it does feel that American economic conditions are still acceptable, we're not seeing a pick up in lay offs, in job cuts. OK the data Friday was poor, but we need to be open to the possibility next month we get job growth number around 150,000 170,000.

"It's a game of ping pong. Positioning goes a bit far on one side and then reverses, and market moves have been extreme because positioning has been extreme. We're going a bit far to the extremes, 3.70% seems a bit far on the U.S. 10 year yield. It was a good buy at 4.50% it is a good sell at 3.70%."

Markets in meltdown: Capital.com

08:28 , Simon Hunt

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, said:"The markets are in meltdown and it's a sea of red across the world. The rapid move in the yen is putting downward pressure on Japanese equities, but it's also driving an unwind of a major carry trade - investors had leveraged up by borrowing in yen to buy other assets, chiefly U.S. tech stocks.

“We are basically seeing a mass deleveraging as investors sell assets to fund their losses. The rapidity of the move has caught a lot of investors off guard; there's a lot of panic selling now, which is what causes these non-linear reactions in asset prices to pretty straightforward fundamental dynamics."

Bitcoin's descent gathers pace

08:16 , Simon Hunt

Bitcoin’s recent decline has gathered pace this morning, with the cryptocurrency down more than 10% to $51,852 amid wider market turbulence.

That means Bitcoin has now fallen as much as a fifth in the past month.

Ethereum has sunk even further -- it is down 15% in the past 24 hours to $2,292 and has lost around a third of its value over the past month.

(REUTERS)

FTSE 100 down 2% amid global market rout

08:07 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is 2.1% or 174.87 points lower at 7999.84 during a bleak start to the week for global markets.

The selling follows Friday’s poor jobs figures in the US, which appeared to dash hopes of a soft landing for the world’s largest economy.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slumped by more than 12%, with a stronger yen contributing to the worst session in Tokyo since 1987.

The risk-averse mood also caused a fall of 11% for Bitcoin.

Wall Street under pressure after US jobs setback

07:48 , Graeme Evans

US futures are pointing to another slide for Wall Street stocks later today.

Recession fears were fuelled on Friday after payroll growth of 114,000 came in short of the 175,000 forecast while June’s figure was revised lower.

The unemployment rate hit a three-year peak of 4.3%, above the 4.1% expected although the figure may have been distorted by hurricane disruption.

The figures prompted a surge in bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, with markets now seeing a 200 basis points reduction over the next 12 months.

Poorly-received results impacted the tech sector, leaving Amazon shares down 9% and Intel off 26%. The Nasdaq closed 2.4% lower and has lost more than 10% since mid July.

London ship broker Clarkson reports slip in first-half profits at a time of geopolitical uncertainty

07:39 , Michael Hunter

London ship broker Clarkson revealed the impact of geopolitical tensions on its business today, as it stood by its outlook for the full year after revealing a drop in half-year profits,

The St Katharine’s dock firm said “disruption at both the Suez and Panama Canals supported elevated rates ... in the petrochemical gas sector”.

It also said that “with disruption at the Panama Canal starting to ease and the US-Asia arbitrage narrowing, markets may now be starting to normalise” in this part of the business,

An “an ageing fleet’ meant it expected the petrochemical freight market to find “some underlying support”.

Carrier Rates for liquified natural gas (LNG) “softened” in the first half, with some key prices “down 35% year-on-year”.

It added:

“LNG carrier transits were down 84% and 93% year on year respectively in the first half, which led to longer voyages and boosted vessel demand.”

Clarkson said that the tanker market “remained strong”, with its “average tanker earnings index averaging US$44,431 per day”.

Overall, profit before tax for the period fell to £51.5 million, down from £53.1 million from revenue of £310.1 million, down from £321.1 million.

Heavy selling hits markets as Nikkei and Bitcoin slide

07:27 , Graeme Evans

This morning’s 12.5% slide for the Nikkei 225 is its biggest one-day drop since 1987, wiping out the benchmark’s gains for the year.

Fears of a US recession also mean volatility as measured by the Vix is at a two-year high, while on cryptocurrency markets Bitcoin is down 12% to 50,970.

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open about 1.5% lower and a fresh wave of selling is expected on Wall Street later.

IG’s chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said: "This is a perfect demonstration of what happens when everyone tries to sell at once.

“Such moves don't stop in a single day and we likely have a summer of volatility ahead of us, particularly as we await developments in the Middle East."

Japan stocks slide, FTSE 100 seen lower and pound under pressure

07:06 , Graeme Evans

Japan’s Nikkei 225 has slumped 12% and the FTSE 100 index is forecast to open more than 1% lower as global stock market turbulence continues.

The Nikkei reverse to a nine-month low was fuelled by a sharply higher yen, impacting the profit outlook for the country’s multinational companies.

Futures trading points to another weak session in Europe after the FTSE 100 index closed 1.3% lower and the Dax in Frankfurt lost more than 2% on Friday.

The latest selling follows more weakness for US tech giants before the weekend as the Nasdaq closed 2.4% lower and the S&P 500 index lost 1.8%.

The pound starts this week down by 0.6% to $1.272, with Brent Crude also 1.5% lower at $75.82 a barrel.

Market jitters sparked by US recession fears

06:54 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Markets were rocked on Friday after US job numbers sparked fresh concerns over a looming recession, wiping hundreds of billions from the New York stock market.

The Nasdaq dropped as much as 2.4% on the day, while the S&P 500 index slipped 1.8%.

The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 114,000 jobs in July, where economists polled by Reuters forecast an increase of 175,000 -- while the unemployment rate increased to 4.3%.

Tech stocks were especially hard-hit. Intel and Amazon each saw one of their biggest-ever single-day drops, falling and 26% and 8.8% respectively.

Janet Mui, head of market analysis at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said the US jobs report “disappointed on most fronts, re-igniting concerns of a potential recession and supporting the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates in September.

“US hiring has weakened meaningfully, dragged by the usually strong services sector. Meanwhile, wage growth continued to slow, as the labour market is clearly on a loosening path.

“Taken together with the higher jobless claims, contraction in the manufacturing hiring survey and July’s jobs report, it is likely that the Fed will start cutting interest rates next month and there is expectation that it may need to cut more aggressively than previously pencilled in. Risk assets are reacting negatively given the growth concerns while bonds/gold/defensive sectors are rallying as investors seek safe havens.”