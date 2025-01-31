FTSE 100 Live 31 January: Index builds on record, Smiths surges on break-up plan

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The break up plans of Smiths Group today sent the industrial conglomerate’s shares 15% or 277p higher to a record 2142p.

The FTSE 100 index hit a fresh all-time intraday high of 8673.28, having closed at a record last night. It later stood 19.64 points higher at 8666.52.

Other strongly performing stocks included Next, which rallied 146p to 9922p. Rolls-Royce lifted 6.2p to 602.2p and BAE Systems put on 18.5p to 1227p.

Sainsbury’s posted the biggest fall, declining 2% or 4.8p to 253.4p after HSBC removed its Buy recommendation on the supermarket.

Smiths Group unveils break-up plan

Graeme Evans

FTSE 100-listed Smiths Group is to be broken up after the conglomerate announced plans for the separation of its Interconnect and Detection businesses.

The move will allow Smiths to focus on flow and heat management through its remaining businesses of John Crane and Flex-Tek.

Chief executive Roland Carter said the plans addressed the “persistent discount” to the significant value embedded within the group.

A large portion of disposal proceeds will be returned to shareholders in addition to an increased £500 million share buyback programme announced today.

Smiths Interconnect, which makes advanced electronic components, is expected to be divested by the end of the year.

The airport scanners Detection business will be separated either by UK demerger or sale following the sale of Smiths Interconnect.

Carter added: “We start from a position of strength and as we execute this strategy, we will become a more focused business with significant potential for future growth and value creation.

“Focusing on our world-class John Crane and Flex-Tek businesses and carefully managing the separation of Smiths Interconnect and Smiths Detection, we will deliver significant value for all stakeholders.”

Last week, a US-based activist investor wrote to the board urging it to carry out a strategic review.

House price growth slows in January

Graeme Evans

The price of a typical UK home rose by 4.1% year-on-year in January, which compares with the rate of 4.7% in December.

The figures published by building society Nationwide also show that house prices increased by 0.1% month-on-month, with the average price at £268,213.

Its chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The housing market continues to show resilience despite ongoing affordability pressures.

“A prospective buyer earning the average UK income and buying a typical first-time buyer property with a 20% deposit would have a monthly mortgage payment equivalent to 36% of their take-home pay – well above the long-run average of 30%.”

