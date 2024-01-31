FTSE 100 Live 31 January: House prices rise in January, shares dip ahead of Fed call, GSK beats forecasts

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The property market’s new year resilience and upgraded GSK targets are in focus ahead of tonight's US interest rates decision.

Nationwide’s latest figures showed January’s average house price little changed on a year earlier, a better performance than expected by analysts.

London’s session also included robust results and targets by drugs giant GSK before the attention turns to tonight's updated rates guidance by the US Federal Reserve.

FTSE 100 Live Wednesday

GSK revenues beat expectations

Nationwide reports house price rise

US rates and tech figures in focus

Market snapshot

08:54 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at the latest market snapshot with the FTSE 100 very slightly below where it started the day.

French inflation cools significantly

08:50 , Daniel O'Boyle

Inflation in France cooled significantly to 3.4% in January, its lowest level in two years.

The figure was well below December's 4.1%, and was also lower than economists' projected reading of 3.6%.

The decline will be a major boost to hopes of the European Central Bank butting its interest rates soon.

Germany’s inflation rate is set to be published later today, after Europe’s largest economy contracted by 0.3% in the final quarter of last year.

GSK shares struggle despite upbeat results, FTSE 100 lower

08:29 , Graeme Evans

GSK’s new targets and better-than-expected 2023 results failed to ignite its share price today, with the FTSE 100-listed stock 5.2p cheaper at 1532.6p.

The performance was in keeping with a lacklustre session for London’s wider top flight, which dipped 17.88 points 7648.43. Other fallers included Vodafone, which dropped 3% or 2.1p to 66.6p after Deutsche Bank cut its price target.

Specialty chemicals firm Croda International led the risers board with a gain of 100p to 4686p, while Taylor Wimpey improved 1.7p to 149.2p following today’s robust Nationwide update on house prices.

The FTSE 250 index fell 35.35 points to 19,314.15, but Virgin Money rose 4.45p to 159.55p and Dunelm lifted 26p to 1112p.

Shock as H&M boss quits

08:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

H&M boss Helena Helmersson is leaving the fast fashion giant with immediate effect after four years in charge, to be replaced by insider Daniel Ervér.

Ervér has been at H&M for 18 years, and had been responsible for the H&M brand.

"The board of directors would like to express a big thank you to Helena for her valuable contributions during a very intense time. Helena is an appreciated leader that has decisively and effectively led and navigated the H&M group through a time largely marked by pandemic, geopolitical and macro-economic challenges. During this time, we have gradually taken clear steps towards our long-term goals.

"The H&M group is in a strong position, with a positive profitability trend and good conditions to make further improvements in 2024. As Helena has now chosen to leave the CEO role, we are pleased to appoint Daniel as CEO of the H&M group today. Daniel is a competent, experienced and respected leader and has the qualities needed to continue to develop the H&M group," says Karl-Johan Persson, chair of the H&M group."

Fed message will be 'one of patience'

07:56 , Daniel O'Boyle

Analysts at Dutch bank ING say that the Fed is unlikely to signal a March rate cut when it announces its rates decision today. A hold at today's meeting is seen as all-but certain.

Frantisek Taborsky, Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole of ING's foreign exchange team said: "Expectations of the first Federal Reserve rate cut in March continue to fade as US data comes in on the strong side. Our bias is that the message from today’s FOMC meeting is also one of patience and the dollar can stay bid. In contrast, soft January CPI releases from Germany and France today could fan fears of an April ECB rate cut and keep the euro on the soft side"

GSK beats analysts expectations as full-year sales top £30 billion

07:29 , Simon Hunt

GSK beat analyst expectations for the fourth quarter as the pharma giant marked the end of its first full year after spinning off consumer business Haleon.

The firm reported sales of £8.05 billion compared with analysts' average expectations of £7.29 billion according to LSEG data. Full-year sales hit £30 billion, as it was boosted by strong sales of its vaccines Shingrix and Arexvy.

GSK said it was increasing its dividend and expects its adjusted profit per share to increase between 6% and 9% in 2024, on sales growth of 5%-7%.

CEO Emma Walmsley said: "We are now planning for at least 12 major launches from 2025, with new Vaccines and Specialty Medicines for infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory and oncology.

"As a result of this progress and momentum, we expect to deliver another year of meaningful sales and earnings growth in 2024, and we are upgrading our growth outlooks for 2026 and 2031."

STV takes majority stake in Blue Lights maker

07:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

Scottish television channel and studios business STV has taken a majority stake in Blue Lights maker Two Cities.

STV previously held a 25% stake in Two Cities, but has now upped this to 51%. It said it held an option to increase its stake to a majority position when Two Cities became profitable.A price was not given.

Two Cities is expected to deliver revenue of £55 million over the next three years.

Simon Pitts, Chief Executive of STV Group plc, said: "Michael and Stephen have delivered significant creative and commercial success on the back of the standout performance of Blue Lights and there is so much more to come. STV's consolidation of Two Cities is clear evidence of the ongoing success of our Studios strategy of taking minority stakes in high potential production companies. We're very proud to be in business with Two Cities and look forward to our continued partnership."

Tech giants struggle despite robust results, US rates decision in view

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street has given a muted reaction to the first of this week's heavyweight tech sector results, even though Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet narrowly beat revenue and earnings estimates.

Alphabet shares slid more than 5% in after-hours dealings amid concerns over lower-than-anticipated advertising revenues for Google. Microsoft shares finished broadly flat, having initially fallen 3%.

Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms, whose valuations account for a combined 13% of the S&P 500 index, report figures after tomorrow’s closing bell.

The S&P 500 index finished the regular session flat and the Nasdaq Composite down by 0.8% as more robust economic figures prompted investors to revise bets on the timing of the first cut in US interest rates.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep rates unchanged later today, with the main focus on what policymakers signal about the timing and speed of rate cuts in 2024.

Meanwhile, figures showing a decline in China factory activity for the fourth month in a row have put pressure on Asia markets as the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng index are down by around 1.5%.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast by CMC Markets to open seven points higher at 7673, having risen 33.57 points by the close of yesterday’s session.

Nationwide: House prices rise 0.7% in January

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

House prices rose by 0.7% in January, as the rebound of the property sector continued into 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, prices were still down but only by 0.2%.

The monthly rise was well ahead of economists' expectations.

Matt Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, said: “The gradual introduction of more attractive mortgage products boosted buyer confidence in January, resulting in more buyers entering the market.

"This increase in activity was further driven by pent-up demand from house hunters who were unable to find a property last year and are motivated to finalise their search. Sellers also feel more confident about attracting the right buyer for their home which led to a slight increase in the number of properties being put up for sale in January.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:42 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Yesterday's numbers from the Insolvency Service make sobering reading.

We still do not know whether or not the British economy slipped into the mildest of recessions in the second half of last year.

We will not get confirmation of that until February 15 with the fourth quarter GDP data. But either way what we do now know is that last year’s grim harvest of corporate failures was the worst since 1993.

The official figures show there were 25,158 company insolvencies in 2023. The headline total was the highest for 30 years, although the larger number of businesses in the economy now means that the rate of failure was “only” the worst since the financial crisis a mere decade and a half ago.

It is a number that should be front of mind when the Monetary Policy Committee meets this week to decide its next move on interest rates.

Every one of those failures represents jobs lost, suppliers and other creditors left unpaid and a toll of human misery that in many cases can be directly linked to the high level of borrowing costs over the past two years.

Yet the MPC is almost certain to leave things as they are on Thursday. The first half of 2024 is likely to be another six months when mere survival is the name of the game for thousands of companies that have been doing no better than keeping the administrators at bay since the pandemic.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from Yesterday: