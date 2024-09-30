FTSE 100 Live 30 September: Q2 GDP revised lower, Aston Martin downgrades 2024 guidance

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

GDP revision continues softer trend for UK economy

07:53 , Graeme Evans

The rebound from the mild recession at the end of 2023 continues to soften after today’s GDP revision highlighted second quarter growth of 0.5%.

Capital Economics said the downgrade shouldn’t worry the Bank of England, although “at the margins it may add to the Bank’s view that interest rates need to be reduced further”.

The consultancy added: “Overall, none of this changes our view the GDP growth will be slower in the second half of the year than in the first, but that a major downturn or another recession will be avoided.”

Aston Martin Lagonda cuts earnings forecast

07:42 , Graeme Evans

Aston Martin Lagonda has downgraded forecasts for this year due to weak demand in China and the impact of supply chain disruption.

Adjusted earnings are now expected to be slightly down on last year, with the company no longer expecting to achieve positive free cash flow in the second half of this year.

It said: “External factors within the global automotive industry, including supply chain disruption and weak demand in China, are now impacting Aston Martin's volume outlook for the remainder of 2024.”

The company said it remains focused on achieving its targets for 2025

It added: “From now on, and for the first time in many years, Aston Martin will be in the enviable position of commencing the new year with a fully reinvigorated portfolio of ultra-luxury high performance models.”

Shanghai Composite jumps 7%, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:33 , Graeme Evans

The Shanghai Composite has jumped by another 7%, continuing the strong run for China stocks ahead of tomorrow’s week-long holiday.

The surge of 19% in the past week comes after a series of stimulus measures in support of the world’s second largest economy.

The Hang Seng index is also up by 3% but the Nikkei 225 slumped 4% In Tokyo.

In London, the FTSE 100 index is forecast to fall by about 26 points to 8295.

Nationwide says house price growth has accelerated to fastest rate since November 2022

07:18 , Jonathan Prynn

House prices are rising at their fastest rate for nearly two years as lower mortgage rates boosts buyer demand, latest figures show today.

Leading lender Nationwide said the average price of a home in the UK was up 3.2% in the year to September, up from 2.4 in August, having jumped by 0.7% during the month. That was the fastest annual rate since November 2022.

The average cost of the home now stands at £266,094, just 2% below all-time highs recorded in summer 2022 immediately before Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget.

The pick up in house price growth follows the first interest rate cut from the Bank of England in four years in August when the main lending rate came down from 5.25% to 5%

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s Chief Economist, said: “Income growth has continued to outstrip house price growth in recent months while borrowing costs have edged lower amid expectations that the Bank of England will continue to lower interest rates in the coming quarters. These trends have helped to improve affordability for prospective buyers and underpinned a modest increase in activity and house prices, though both remain subdued by historic standards.”

GDP revision cuts second quarter growth

07:14 , Graeme Evans

The UK grew by 0.5% in the second quarter, slightly lower than an earlier estimate for an increase of 0.6%.

Compared with the same quarter a year ago, the UK economy is estimated to have grown by 0.7% in the April to June period.

The 0.5% quarterly performance reported this morning by the Office for National Statistics compared with growth of 0.7% in the previous three months and a decline of 0.3% at the end of 2023.