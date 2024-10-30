FTSE 100 Live 30 October: Next profits to top £1bn after another upgrade, GSK vaccine sales in steep fall

Borrowing costs rise ahead of Budget statement

07:44 , Graeme Evans

The UK’s benchmark 10 year gilt yield today stood at 4.32% heading into this afternoon’s Budget statement, the highest level since June.

Deutsche Bank said this morning: “From a market point of view, the main focus today will be on how much additional borrowing there is, particularly given it was just over two years ago that the mini-budget under Liz Truss sent UK markets into turmoil.

“In terms of what to expect, an important focus will be on the new fiscal rules, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed that the government is planning to change the way it measures debt in order to fund extra investment.”

Meanwhile, tax rise speculation has focused on an increase in national insurance contributions by employers, higher capital gains tax rates, and an extension to the existing freeze on income tax thresholds beyond 2028.

Next profits to top £1bn after another upgrade

07:21 , Graeme Evans

Retailer Next is set to report annual profits above £1 billion after today delivering another forecast-beating trading update..

Full-price sales in the August-October period jumped 7.6% on last year, compared with its previous guidance for the third quarter of 5%.

Next said: “We believe the strong performance was driven by the early arrival of colder weather this year, versus an unusually warm September and early October last year.”

It also increased guidance for the current quarter’s full price sales growth by one percentage point to 3.5%.

The improved sales in the third quarter along with the forecast for the fourth quarter add £43 million to full price sales and £10 million to profit.

This means that profit guidance for the full year now tops £1 billion, having been £995 million before today’s update.

GSK reveals steep fall in vaccine sales, backs outlook

07:13 , Graeme Evans

GSK today reported a 15% drop in vaccine sales in the third quarter, offset by a 19% jump for revenues in its Speciality Medicines division.

Total sales of £8 billion for the three months were 2% lower than a year ago, although 2% higher when excluding currency fluctuations.

Operating profit fell 86%, driven by a charge of £1.8 billion in relation to the recent Zantac settlement.

Reiterating guidance for 2024, chief executive Emma Walmsley said today that the company is “even more confident” in its 2026 and 2031 outlooks.

Cloud growth boosts Alphabet earnings, shares jump

07:04 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Google owner Alphabet were 6% higher in dealings after last night’s closing bell, boosted by forecast-beating third quarter results.

