FTSE 100 Live 30 January: Shell hikes dividend, Fevertree unveils Molson Coors tie-up

Royal Mail deliveries set for overhaul
08:26 , Graeme Evans
Plans allowing Royal Mail to scrap second class post deliveries on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays have been unveiled by Ofcom.
The first class post service is set to continue on Monday to Saturday although the cost of a stamp could go up as the current price cap would be removed.
Twenty years ago, Royal Mail was delivering 20 billion letters but it has fallen to just 6.6 billion a year, of which about two thirds is “bulk mail.” The total is expected to drop further to be 4 billion a year in the coming years.
Fevertree unveils Molson Coors partnership
08:09 , Graeme Evans
Fevertree Drinks has unveiled a strategic partnership with Molson Coors as the London-listed mixers firm attempts to accelerate US growth.
The brewing giant will acquire an 8.5% shareholding for £71 million, with the proceeds returned to Fevertree shareholders through a buyback programme.
Fevertree first entered the US market in 2008 and has since become the country’s leading tonic and ginger beer brand.
The partnership utilises Molson Coors' national network of US distributors and customers.
Other benefits for Fevertree include expertise to drive operational efficiencies and to manage the onshoring of US production.
Fevertree co-founder and chief executive Tim Warrillow said the tie-up marked a transformational step for the brand in the US.
He added: “This partnership will be fuelled by a step change in marketing investment to take advantage of the highly compelling opportunity ahead."
Fevertree shares jumped 14% or 94p to 752p.
BT full-fibre rollout continues progress, handset sales fall
07:48 , Graeme Evans
BT Group today said the roll out of full fibre broadband passed more than one million premises for the fourth consecutive quarter.
The Openreach division has now reached 17 million premises - more than half the UK - and is on track to reach 25 million by December 2026.
Openreach made a record 472,000 customer connections in the third quarter but total broadband lines fell by 208,000 due to competition and weakness in the new homes market.
Today’s updates also revealed that consumer division revenues returned to growth, up 0.4% after a 1.3% decline in the first half. This was despite a 12% decline in equipment revenue, mainly handset trading.
Overall revenues of £5.2 billion were 3% lower year but adjusted earnings of £2.1 billion lifted 4%, aided by cost savings.
The company reiterated guidance for this year and the medium term.
Chief executive Allison Kirkby said: “Our ongoing modernisation continues at pace, delivering a further step-up in fibre build and take-up, customer satisfaction and EBITDA.
“Benefits from our cost transformation more than offset lower revenue outside the UK and weak handset sales.”
Shell earnings fall but extends run of buybacks
07:21 , Graeme Evans
Shell fourth quarter earnings today dropped sharply to $3.7 billion (£3 billion) after its performance was impacted by weaker oil prices and margins.
The figure, which compared with $6 billion in the previous quarter, led to an overall earnings haul of $23.7 billion (£19 billion) for 2024.
Despite the lower earnings in the quarter, Shell’a free cash flow of $39.5 billion (£31.8 billion) for 2024 came in higher than 2023.
This has fuelled a 4% increase in the fourth quarter dividend and another $3.5 billion buyback, making it the 13th consecutive quarter of at least $3 billion.
Chief executive Wael Sawan said: “2024 was another year of strong financial performance across Shell.”
FTSE 100 seen lower, US interest rates on hold
07:03 , Graeme Evans
US markets closed lower last night after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is in no hurry to lower borrowing costs.
Interest rates remain in the range of 4.25-4.5% after cuts at the previous three meetings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.3% lower, with the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite down by 0.5%.
Results after the closing bell left the shares of Microsoft 5% lower but Meta Platforms rose 2% and Tesla by 4% in extended hours trading.
The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open about 25 points lower, having risen 0.3% to 8558 at last night’s closing bell.