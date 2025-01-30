FTSE 100 Live 30 January: Shell hikes dividend, Fevertree unveils Molson Coors tie-up

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Royal Mail deliveries set for overhaul

08:26 , Graeme Evans

Plans allowing Royal Mail to scrap second class post deliveries on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays have been unveiled by Ofcom.

The first class post service is set to continue on Monday to Saturday although the cost of a stamp could go up as the current price cap would be removed.

Twenty years ago, Royal Mail was delivering 20 billion letters but it has fallen to just 6.6 billion a year, of which about two thirds is “bulk mail.” The total is expected to drop further to be 4 billion a year in the coming years.

Fevertree unveils Molson Coors partnership

08:09 , Graeme Evans

Fevertree Drinks has unveiled a strategic partnership with Molson Coors as the London-listed mixers firm attempts to accelerate US growth.

The brewing giant will acquire an 8.5% shareholding for £71 million, with the proceeds returned to Fevertree shareholders through a buyback programme.

Fevertree first entered the US market in 2008 and has since become the country’s leading tonic and ginger beer brand.

The partnership utilises Molson Coors' national network of US distributors and customers.

Other benefits for Fevertree include expertise to drive operational efficiencies and to manage the onshoring of US production.

Fevertree co-founder and chief executive Tim Warrillow said the tie-up marked a transformational step for the brand in the US.

He added: “This partnership will be fuelled by a step change in marketing investment to take advantage of the highly compelling opportunity ahead."

Fevertree shares jumped 14% or 94p to 752p.

BT full-fibre rollout continues progress, handset sales fall

07:48 , Graeme Evans

BT Group today said the roll out of full fibre broadband passed more than one million premises for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The Openreach division has now reached 17 million premises - more than half the UK - and is on track to reach 25 million by December 2026.

Openreach made a record 472,000 customer connections in the third quarter but total broadband lines fell by 208,000 due to competition and weakness in the new homes market.

Today’s updates also revealed that consumer division revenues returned to growth, up 0.4% after a 1.3% decline in the first half. This was despite a 12% decline in equipment revenue, mainly handset trading.

Overall revenues of £5.2 billion were 3% lower year but adjusted earnings of £2.1 billion lifted 4%, aided by cost savings.

The company reiterated guidance for this year and the medium term.

Chief executive Allison Kirkby said: “Our ongoing modernisation continues at pace, delivering a further step-up in fibre build and take-up, customer satisfaction and EBITDA.

