FTSE 100 Live 30 August: Index nears record high, Brent Crude at $79

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Index nears record high, Brent Crude set for monthly fall

07:12 , Graeme Evans

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.6% higher at a fresh record after an upward revision to second quarter GDP boosted hopes of a soft landing for the US economy.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite both finished in negative territory amid disappointment at the scale of the Nvidia earnings beat the previous evening.

The semiconductor firm’s shares closed 6.4% lower, unwinding some of the rebound seen since the stock market volatility earlier this month.

The FTSE 100 index rose 36 points yesterday and is set to move nearer the record close of 8446 in today’s session, with futures trading pointing to an increase of 38 points to 8417.

Brent Crude is at $79.14 a barrel as the oil benchmark heads for its second monthly decline in a row. The pound is at $1.3168.