FTSE 100 Live 29 November: Mid-cap firm backs £1bn takeover, Peel Hunt results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Yen rallies on strong inflation reading, FTSE 100 flat

08:21

The Japanese yen today rallied 1% to a five week high after strong Tokyo inflation data raised expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike in December.

The yen is up 3% this week, its strongest performance in four months following a run of weakness against the US dollar.

Tokyo inflation accelerated more than expected in November, rising 2.6% on an annual basis compared with the 2.2% forecast.

The yen’s advance meant the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4%, whereas the Shanghai Composite rose 0.9% and the Hang Seng index lifted by 0.3%.

The FTSE 100 index is unchanged at 8282.06.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust boosted by earnings outlook

08:05 , Graeme Evans

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust, which includes Auto Trader, Experian and Games Workshop in its portfolio, today reported an improved performance for the six months to 31 October.

Net asset value per share total return was 8.1% compared to 1.8% for the benchmark FTSE All-Share Index total return, although the three and five year performances still lag behind.

With earnings growth predicted for the next three years, chair Neil Rogan reported “a much better starting position for a growth portfolio than has been the case for many years”

He added: “Many of the companies held will be able to grow even if the UK economy remains lacklustre.

“But the real excitement would come if the UK was able to unleash its growth potential. The new Government's policy is geared towards increasing growth in the economy but achieving this will be challenging.”

Peel Hunt revenues jump, reports “solid pipeline” of M&A and IPO deals

07:40 , Graeme Evans

City firm Peel Hunt today returned to profit but said the recovery in market conditions slowed over the summer due to concerns around the Budget.

Turnover rose 26% to £53.8 million after the IPOs of Raspberry Pi and Aoti, while it also collected material M&A fees and generated increased trading revenues in the six months to 30 September.

Pre-tax profits of £1.2 million compared with the previous year’s £800,000 loss.

Chief executive Steven Fine said the recovery slowed over the summer period, with investor sentiment impacted due to concerns around the UK Budget, particularly in relation to AIM.

Trading in the first few weeks of the second half is in line with management expectations, with a “solid pipeline” of transactions including M&As and IPOs in the next financial year.

Fine added: “We welcome recently proposed policy initiatives, including pension reforms and HM Treasury’s call for evidence to support a growth and competitiveness strategy for UK financial services, which are designed to increase investment and liquidity in UK risk assets.”

