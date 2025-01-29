FTSE 100 Live 29 January: Index steady as US tech stocks rebound, WH Smith update

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Federal Reserve seen keeping rates on hold

07:43 , Graeme Evans

The Federal Reserve is set to keep US interest rates in the range of 4.25%-45% later today.

The no change decision follows a run of three consecutive rate cuts, including last month when policymakers cooled expectations on the pace of easing in 2025.

The market is pricing two rate cuts by December as projections for inflation have remained elevated.

XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said: “US interest rate expectations have been remarkably stable even though other central banks have seen bets on interest rate cuts increase in recent months.”

WH Smith hails travel momentum, high street sales lower

07:23 , Graeme Evans

WH Smith has reported “strong momentum” in its travel business after sales in the division rose 6% on a like-for-like basis in the 21 weeks to 25 January.

This figure included a 7% rise in the UK travel estate and 3% in North America.

The high street division’s like-for-like sales fell 3% on a year earlier, in line with expectations as it ended the Christmas period with a “clean stock position”.

WH Smith, which is holding its AGM in London this morning, confirmed at the weekend that it is considering the sale of the high street division.

Chief executive Carl Cowling said: "The group has had a good start to the financial year, and we continue to see strong momentum across our core Travel business.

"Our UK Travel business has delivered another excellent performance across all channels, as we continue to make good progress with the rollout of our one-stop-shop for travel essentials format.”

Despite economic uncertainty, he said the company is confident of another year of “good growth” in 2025.

US tech shares rebound, FTSE 100 seen flat

06:59 , Graeme Evans

Nvidia shares last night closed 9% higher as US investors returned to the semiconductor and other AI-focused sectors following Monday’s sell-off.

The Nasdaq Composite rebounded 2% and the S&P 500 index by 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.3% higher at 8533.87 last night and is forecast to start today’s session broadly unchanged.