FTSE 100 Live 29 August: Nvidia shares fall on results, index higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

GSK and Whitbread lead FTSE 100, Diageo shares fall

08:42 , Graeme Evans

Whitbread shares rose 69p to 2901p at the top of the FTSE 100 after Bernstein upgraded the Premier Inn owner to Outperform with an improved target price of 3300p.

Other risers include GSK, which lifted 10p to 1661.5p after the European Commission approved its Arexvy respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for adults aged 50-59 at increased risk.

Leading fallers included Glencore and Diageo after their shares began trading without the right to their latest dividend award.

Reckitt Benckiser shares fell 26p to 4376p after JP Morgan removed its Overweight recommendation on the consumer healthcare firm.

The FTSE 100 index rose 12.52 points to 8356.37 and the FTSE 250 index dropped by 6.58 points to 21,060.29.

Drax shares rose 5.5p to 661p after Ofgem closed its investigation into the power firm’s biomass profiling data.

Scale of Nvidia beat fuels Wall Street disappointment

07:55 , Graeme Evans

Despite exceeding expectations, Nvidia shares fell last night as the scale of its results beat was the smallest relative to forecasts in six quarters.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman said: “It’s less about just beating estimates now, markets expect them to be shattered and it’s the scale of the beat that looks to have disappointed a touch.”

He added: “Nvidia is the flagbearer for the AI revolution, but investors tend to overstate the importance of one set of quarterly results in the grand scheme of AI.

“Leaders like Musk, Zuckerberg and Nadella are thinking on a multi-year, even multi-decade, time frame and investors would be wise to adopt a similar mentality.

“The question of return on investment that many AI bears fall back on simply isn’t the main consideration for Nvidia’s biggest customers at this stage.

“Like many before, this cycle won’t be a straight line, but while the ‘build it and they will come’ approach continues, it plays right into Nvidia’s hands.”

Government outlines plans to cut house building red tape

07:44 , Michael Hunter

Story continues

There is more detail out this morning on how the government plans to hit its target for 1.5 million new homes in the next five years.

It has taken aim at the red tape holding up existing plans for sites that could deliver up to 300,000 homes on 200 sites across England.

A so-called “New Homes Accelerator” – running across government and with local councils to get through the planning process – has started identifying projects to speed up.

The “experienced team from the Ministry of Housing and Homes England” has made progress with four major sites which will complete over 14,000 homes.

Across the country, staff will work to “resolve specific local issues and deploy planning experts on the ground to work through blockages at each site identified,” the government said today.

That will include “looking at barriers to affordable housing delivery where relevant.”

The scrutiny will include a site in Essex known as Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community. It will also cover sites in the capital within the area of the Greater London Authority.

Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and the secretary of state for housing and communities holds the main responsibility for hitting the 1.5 million target, described by major industry figures as ambitious

She said today:

“This government has a moral obligation to do everything within our power to build the homes that people desperately need and we won’t hesitate to intervene where we need to.

“For far too long the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes has been held back by a failure to make sure the development system is working as it should.”

The government has called for evidence on sites blocked in the planning system so it can identify the scale of the problem holding up development.

Nvidia shares fall despite results beat, FTSE 100 in steady start

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Forecast-beating results by Nvidia were last night given a cool Wall Street reception as the semiconductor firm’s shares fell 7% in after-hours dealings.

The much-anticipated release saw Nvidia report record sales of $30 billion in the quarter to 31 July and forecast a third quarter figure of $32.5 billion.

Chief executive Jensen Huang also described anticipation for the company’s next generation Blackwell AI chip as “incredible”.

The reverse for shares follows a 25% rebound since market volatility at the start of August, a run that’s taken gains for the year to a Wall Street-leading 170%.

The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower last night and is forecast to start today’s session down by about 0.2%. The FTSE 100 index is seen six points higher at 8350.