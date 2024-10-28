FTSE 100 Live 28 October: Big fall in Brent Crude price, Trainline upgrades guidance

BP shares down 2% in flat FTSE 100 start, Wall Street seen higher

The FTSE 100 index has opened flat while Wall Street is set for a stronger session amid relief that Israel's retaliatory missile strike on Iran only hit military targets.

IG Index said: “The hope is that the latest tit-for-tat has run its course and that the situation in the Middle East might now de-escalate with the hope for a Gaza ceasefire agreement resurfacing.

“The oil price took a 4% hit over the weekend amid easing fears of supply disruptions. Meanwhile the Yen continues to weaken as the ruling coalition loses its parliamentary majority.”

BP and Shell shares have opened 2% lower on the back of Brent Crude’s 4% decline to below $73 a barrel.

Investors brace for busy week of blue-chip results

A busy week of corporate results is set to include figures from more than 40% of the S&P 500 index by value, including five Magnificent Seven stocks.

Google business Alphabet reports after Tuesday’s closing bell, followed by Microsoft and Meta Platforms on Wednesday and Apple and Amazon on Thursday.

In the UK, oil giants BP and Shell are in the spotlight on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. HSBC posts an update tomorrow, with GSK and Next among those reporting figures on Wednesday.

Computacenter performance hit by slow September

Computacenter today lowered full-year expectations, reflecting “a softer end to third quarter than anticipated and a backdrop of prudent corporate spending”.

The FTSE 250-listed technology provider now expects adjusted profit before tax on a constant currency basis for the full year to be modestly behind last year.

It said: “After a strong start to the quarter, Technology Sourcing volumes in September were below our expectations reflecting a more cautious corporate spending environment and slower completion of committed product orders in North America.

“Our overall performance in Germany met our expectations with the UK ahead of last year but below our expectations.”

The company added that its product order backlog remains healthy, having grown since the end of the first half. It also continues to expect to deliver a second half that is comfortably ahead of last year.

Trainline accelerates with boost to full-year guidance

Rail ticketing firm Trainline today upgraded full-year guidance for the second time in two months.

It now expects ticket sales growth of between 12% and 14%, compared with previous expectations for the top end of a range between 8% and 12%.

