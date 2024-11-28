FTSE 100 Live 28 November: Dr Martens posts big loss, Direct Line in bid focus

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Scholium to cancel listing after decade on AIM

08:08 , Graeme Evans

Rare books firm Scholium has revealed plans to quit the London stock market.

The company, which has a market value of £5 million and joined AIM in March 2014, estimates that the cancellation could reduce its overheads by at least £75,000 a year.

This figure relates to professional adviser fees, stock exchange related expenses and other costs associated with the running of a quoted company.

It points out this reduction would have increased pre-tax profits in the 2023/24 financial year by at least 25%.

The company said the cost savings will enable “greater investment in the business and an opportunity to pay dividends to shareholders.”

Over the last 30 months the mid-price of each Scholium share has not exceeded 45p, representing a large discount to net asset value that has “significantly hampered the ability of the group to grow by acquisition”

Subject to shareholder approval, the cancellation of the listing will take place on 6 January.

Loungers backs £338m takeover amid small-cap illiquidity

07:50 , Graeme Evans

The Loungers bar and restaurant chain has been snapped up by a New York investment firm Fortress, which already owns the Punch pub company and Majestic Wine.

The deal came as Loungers, which has around 270 locations under the Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside brands, revealed half year sales up 19% at £178.3 million and pre-tax profits more than 50% higher at £5.9 million.

The offer price of 310p a share in cash is a 30.3% premium to last night’s closing price of 238p and worth a total of £338.3 million. The share price has never been higher than the offer price.

The Loungers board said a ack of liquidity in its shares had been one of the factors in the decision to sell as this made it “challenging to attract new investors or for larger Loungers shareholders to monetise their holdings.”

The statement said: “The Loungers directors believe that this illiquidity is a structural issue inherent to many UK small-cap stocks.”

The company adds that Loungers' strong growth has not been reflected in its market valuation. The company opened its first site in Bristol in 2002.

Aviva rejected after Direct Line takeover approach

07:27 , Graeme Evans

The disclosure by Aviva that it has made a 250p-a-share takeover proposal to Direct Line Insurance represents a 57.5% premium to last night’s closing price.

The board of the Churchill and Green Flag business described the cash and shares proposal as “highly opportunistic” and one that substantially undervalued the company.

