FTSE 100 Live 28 January: Tech stocks steady, Halfords and Wickes surge on updates

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Foxtons lifted by activity ahead of stamp duty changes

08:58

A strong update by Foxtons today helped shares in London’s biggest estate agency chain to rise 4p to 70p.

The company reported its fullest start-of-year pipeline of properties “under offer” since before Brexit, partly due to the impact of April’s change in stamp duty rates.

Foxtons said revenuea grew by 11% to around £163 million last year and adjusted operating profit by a third to around £19 million. Both figures are ahead of market expectations.

Read more here

Wickes shares surge on strong end to 2024

08:42 , Graeme Evans

Wickes shares are up 12% or 18.8p to 172p after the DIY chain reported an improved performance over the second half of last year.

Retail sales rose 2.6% on a like-for-like basis, up from the first half’s 0.6% amid strong demand for interior paint, decorative accessories and garden projects.

The division, which includes TradePro, saw deflation of around 2% in the second half.

Design & Installation sales fell 8.4% on a like-for-like basis amid challenging conditions for big ticket purchases. This compares with a 18.3% decline in the first half.

Adjusted profits for the 2024 financial year are expected to be towards the upper end of the £39.7 million and £44 million consensus forecast range.

Chief executive David Wood said: “We've grown sales and volumes in Retail, and TradePro had yet another period of double-digit sales growth, as local tradespeople continue to choose us to save them time and money.”

Rentokil Initial leads FTSE 100, Halfords and Wickes surge

08:16 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has risen 18.57 points to 8522.28, with Nvidia backer Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust up 13.5p to 1018p after yesterday’s heavy fall.

A reassuring trading update by pest control and washroom services business Rentokil Initial helped its shares to jump 4% or 14.7p to 401.6p.

The statement included an acceleration in North America revenues growth to 2.3% in the final quarter of the year, from 1.4% in the third quarter.

Among other companies reporting today, Halfords surged 19% or 23.9p to 150p after upgrading profit guidance and Pets at Home improved 2.6p to 213p.

Wickes surged 10% or 16p to 169.2p, Computacenter rose 46p to 2158p and travel catering firm SSP rallied 9p to 180.4p.

Nasdaq settles after DeepSeek rout

07:58 , Graeme Evans

Futures trading is pointing to a calmer session for Nvidia and the US tech sector, having been rattled yesterday by the success of China’s DeepSeek AI.

Nvidia lost $593 billion of its value in the slump, the biggest single-day loss in US stock market history.

Story Continues