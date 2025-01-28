FTSE 100 Live 28 January: Tech stocks steady, Halfords and Wickes surge on updates

Foxtons lifted by activity ahead of stamp duty changes
08:58
A strong update by Foxtons today helped shares in London’s biggest estate agency chain to rise 4p to 70p.
The company reported its fullest start-of-year pipeline of properties “under offer” since before Brexit, partly due to the impact of April’s change in stamp duty rates.
Foxtons said revenuea grew by 11% to around £163 million last year and adjusted operating profit by a third to around £19 million. Both figures are ahead of market expectations.
Wickes shares surge on strong end to 2024
08:42 , Graeme Evans
Wickes shares are up 12% or 18.8p to 172p after the DIY chain reported an improved performance over the second half of last year.
Retail sales rose 2.6% on a like-for-like basis, up from the first half’s 0.6% amid strong demand for interior paint, decorative accessories and garden projects.
The division, which includes TradePro, saw deflation of around 2% in the second half.
Design & Installation sales fell 8.4% on a like-for-like basis amid challenging conditions for big ticket purchases. This compares with a 18.3% decline in the first half.
Adjusted profits for the 2024 financial year are expected to be towards the upper end of the £39.7 million and £44 million consensus forecast range.
Chief executive David Wood said: “We've grown sales and volumes in Retail, and TradePro had yet another period of double-digit sales growth, as local tradespeople continue to choose us to save them time and money.”
Rentokil Initial leads FTSE 100, Halfords and Wickes surge
08:16 , Graeme Evans
The FTSE 100 index has risen 18.57 points to 8522.28, with Nvidia backer Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust up 13.5p to 1018p after yesterday’s heavy fall.
A reassuring trading update by pest control and washroom services business Rentokil Initial helped its shares to jump 4% or 14.7p to 401.6p.
The statement included an acceleration in North America revenues growth to 2.3% in the final quarter of the year, from 1.4% in the third quarter.
Among other companies reporting today, Halfords surged 19% or 23.9p to 150p after upgrading profit guidance and Pets at Home improved 2.6p to 213p.
Wickes surged 10% or 16p to 169.2p, Computacenter rose 46p to 2158p and travel catering firm SSP rallied 9p to 180.4p.
Nasdaq settles after DeepSeek rout
07:58 , Graeme Evans
Futures trading is pointing to a calmer session for Nvidia and the US tech sector, having been rattled yesterday by the success of China’s DeepSeek AI.
Nvidia lost $593 billion of its value in the slump, the biggest single-day loss in US stock market history.
According to IG Index, the Nasdaq 100 is on course for a rise of about 84 points following the reverse of 3% or 646 points in yesterday’s session.
Halfords lifts guidance after strong festive demand
07:27 , Graeme Evans
Halfords has bolstered profit guidance after it returned to sales growth over the Christmas quarter and recent trading benefited from the cold weather.
The company now expects to deliver underlying pre-tax profits for 2024/25 of between £32 million and £37 million, versus the City consensus of £28.3 million.
The group said: “In recent months we have seen an improvement in trading alongside continued progress on a number of key initiatives, including our pricing and promotion strategies and cost reduction measures.”
Strong demand for promotions in cycling contributed to retail like-for-like sales growth of 13.1% in December. The cold weather meant motoring product sales delivered underlying growth in January of 5.5%.
In Autocentres, services and repair sales growth in consumer garages reached 10.3% in the third quarter.
The company has previously warned that measures in the Autumn Budget will add about £23 million to its direct labour costs in the 2026 financial year.
Index holds firm after DeepSeek tech slump
07:03 , Graeme Evans
The Nasdaq Composite last night closed 3.1% lower after tech industry valuations were shaken by the emergence of China AI chatbot DeepSeek.
Chipmaker Nvidia lost 17% or $600 billion of its value, alongside falls of 10% for Arm Holdings and 2% for Microsoft.
The S&P 500 index reversed 1.5%, whereas the US economy-focused Dow Jones Industrial Average put on 0.7%.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 1.4%
The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open slightly higher, having closed broadly flat last night.