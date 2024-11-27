FTSE 100 Live 27 November: easyJet profits jump, Just Eat Takeaway quits LSE

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Just Eat Takeaway quits London stock market

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Just Eat Takeaway today revealed its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange.

It said the move will “reduce the administrative burden, complexity and costs associated with the disclosure and regulatory requirements of maintaining the LSE listing”.

The online food delivery business also referred to the low liquidity and trading volumes of its London-listed shares.

The former FTSE 100-listed company, which has the primary listing of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam, will cease London at the close of trading on 24 December.

Easyjet annual profits surge, reiterates £1bn target

07:14 , Graeme Evans

Low-cost airline easyJet today recorded a profit haul of £610 million for the year to 30 September, an increase of £155 million on a year earlier.

The performance, which keeps the company on track to deliver its £1 billion target, included a 56% rise for the holidays division to £190 million.

Finance director Kenton Jarvis, who is due to become chief executive in the new year, said travel remains a firm priority with consumers.

He added: “The airline will continue to grow, particularly on popular longer leisure routes like North Africa and the Canaries and we plan to take 25% more customers away on package holidays, as easyJet holidays continues to thrive.”

The company has increased the dividend for shareholders to 12.1p from 4.5p the year before, amounting to £92 million.

FTSE 100 seen slightly higher, US markets set new records

07:00 , Graeme Evans

Leading US benchmarks last night set fresh records, with the S&P 500 closing up 0.6% to 6021.63 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.3% higher.

The gains came in a session when minutes of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting showed confidence that inflation is on track for the bank’s 2% target.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% by last night’s close, with London’s top flight forecast to open this morning 12 points higher at 8271.