FTSE 100 Live 25 September: Rightmove rejects REA takeover, index lower

Miners continue progress in weaker FTSE 100, Everyman Media up 6%

08:35 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has fallen 12.45 points to 8270.31, despite fresh gains in the mining sector following this week’s China stimulus measures.

Anglo American lifted another 30p to 2293.5p and Rio Tinto improved 55.2p to 5104.2p, having rallied by 7% and 4.5% respectively in yesterday’s session.

Chile’s Antofagasta put on 6.5p to 1946.5p after the gold price touched another record of $2,657 an ounce earlier this morning.

Rightmove shares were barely moved by today’s rejection of the REA Group takeover proposal, while Prudential gave up some of yesterday’s China-led advance with a decline of 8.6p to 656.2p.

The FTSE 250 index rose 31.95 points to 20,802.07, with publisher Future among the strongest performing stocks following a gain of 9p to 1049p.

Among companies reporting today, DFS Furniture fell 1.4p to 113.6p, On The Beach rose 2.6p to 147.6p and Everyman Media jumped 6% or 3.5p to 60p.

Film releases boost Everyman Media outlook

08:11 , Graeme Evans

Everyman Media, which is the UK’s fourth largest cinema business by number of venues, said it weathered the impact of last year's actor and writer strikes to grow half-year earnings.

It reported revenues of £46.9 million for the six months to 27 June, up from £38.3 million the year before. Food and beverage spend per head rose to £10.47 and the paid-for average ticket price increased to £11.76.

The group said it looked to the second half with confidence, highlighting a pipeline of content that includes Joker: Folie à Deux, Gladiator II, Paddington in Peru, Wicked, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

A five screen venue in Cambridge is due to open in November and a three screen venue in Stratford the following month. The group currently operates 45 cinemas and 155 screens.

Everyman forecast that its performance for the year to 2 January will be in line with market expectations after half-year earnings rose to £6.2 million from £5.8 million the year before.

Record summer for online travel agent

07:55

Online travel agent On The Beach today reported a record summer, with volumes up 13% on a year earlier.

Boosted by a new partnership agreement with Ryanair, the value of holidays booked in the year to 30 September rose 15% to an all-time high of £1.2 billion.

Adjusted profits are in line with market expectations at about £31 million, despite significant one-off costs related to the Ryanair integration.

Winter volumes are currently 34% ahead of the prior year, while the company said bookings for summer 2025 are “very encouraging”.

DFS Furniture eyes upturn after loss-making year

07:32 , Graeme Evans

DFS Furniture today reported a bottom-line loss of £1.7 million after a year in which it faced supply chain disruption as well as the cost of living crisis.

In an upholstery market where volumes have fallen 20% on pre-pandemic levels, DFS said its revenues dropped 9.3% to £987.1 million for the year to 30 June.

Order intake has returned to growth in the first 12 weeks of the new financial year, fuelling hopes for an improved profit performance in line with City forecasts.

Chief executive Tim Stacey said: “We expect recent improvements in housing transaction data and strengthening consumer balance sheets to lead to increased upholstery market demand across the 2025 financial year.”

DFS, which is not paying a dividend with today’s results, reported a 65.7% decline in underlying profits for the year to £10.5 million.

Rightmove rejects £6.1 bn offer from Australia's REA

07:20 , Jonathan Prynn

Property portal Rightmove has rejected the “unattractive” £6.1 billion takeover proposal from Australia’s REA, which is controlled by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

REA made an improved offer - its third in total - on Sunday but has stopped short of launching a full scale takeover bid before securing the agreement of the Rightmove board.

However today Rightmove said its directors had unanimously rejected the offer which it described as “unattractive and materially undervalues the company and its future prospects.”

REA had proposed an offer of 341p in cash and 0.0422 new shares for every Rightmove share, a combination it said was worth 770p. But Rightmove said the package was only worth 759p to shareholders as REA’s share price has fallen by 12% since the initial offer was made,

Index seen lower despite Asia momentum, sterling above $1.34

07:06 , Graeme Evans

The rebound of Asia stock markets has continued after China’s central bank lowered its medium-term lending facility rate by 30 basis points to 2%.

The move, which follows stimulus measures announced yesterday, helped the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng index to rise by another 1.2%.

US markets also finished in positive territory last night, led by the Nasdaq’s 0.6% improvement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index rose 0.2%.

The FTSE 100 index faded towards the end of yesterday’s session to finish 0.3% higher, with futures pointing to a decline of 43 points to 8240 this morning.

Brent Crude is slightly lower at $74.86 a barrel, with sterling above $1.34 at its strongest level since early 2022.