FTSE 100 Live 25 November: Kingfisher shares fall after update, pound rallies and index higher

Anglo American in $3.8bn deal to exit steelmaking coal

08:10 , Graeme Evans

Anglo American today announced the sale of its remaining steelmaking coal portfolio to Peabody Energy for up to $3.8 billion (£3 billion).

The disposal of the Australian assets follows this month’s $1.1 billion (£870 million) deal concerning its joint venture interest in the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont mines.

Chief executive Duncan Wanblad said "The sale of our steelmaking coal business is another important step towards delivering the strategy that we set out in May to create a world class copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients business.”

The demerger of Anglo American Platinum is expected by mid-2025 while the sale process for its nickel business is “well progressed”. The company also holds an interest in diamonds business De Beers.

Dollar falls on Trump choice as Treasury secretary

07:51 , Graeme Evans

Donald Trump’s nomination of hedge fund billionaire Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary today led to a retreat for the dollar against major currencies.

The dollar index fell from a two-year high while the pound advanced to near $1.26 as the move on Friday evening calmed fears over the fiscal deficit.

IG Index said: “Bond markets reacted positively to the appointment of Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary, viewing him as a stabilising choice likely to manage US debt.

“This drove 10-year Treasury yields down over 5 basis points to 4.355%, weakening the dollar.”

B&Q owner Kingfisher tightens profit guidance, outlines NI impact

07:18 , Graeme Evans

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q, Tradepoint and Screwfix, today reported a weaker end to its third quarter amid heightened consumer uncertainty in the UK and France during October.

Its full year profit guidance range is now between £510 million and £540 million, unchanged at the lower level but down from the previous peak of £550 million.

Like-for-like sales were 1.1% lower in the quarter, with the UK figure up 0.4% and Castorama and Brico Depot down 4.3% in France .

On higher employers' National Insurance contributions in the UK, the company expects the impact in 2025/26 to be £31 million before any mitigations.

Chief executive Thierry Garnier said: “Overall trading in the third quarter was resilient. Improved performance in August and September was offset by the impact of increased consumer uncertainty in the UK and France in October, related to government budgets in both countries.”

In terms of next year, he said recent political and macroeconomic developments have “layered incremental uncertainty onto the near-term outlook in our markets”.

