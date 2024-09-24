FTSE 100 Live 24 September: China stimulus move boosts Asia markets, Smiths Group and Raspberry Pi results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Dunelm share sale reduces Adderley stake

08:03 , Graeme Evans

The £114 million sale of 10 million Dunelm shares last night reduced the founding family’s stake in the FTSE 250-listed retailer to 37.6%.

The sale by Sir Will Adderley and his investment vehicle represented 4.9% of Dunelm’s share capital. The shares were placed at a price of 1140p, which compared with last night’s closing level of 1235p.

Dunelm said today: “Sir Will Adderley remains fully committed to Dunelm in his role as deputy chairman as well as remaining a very substantial shareholder in the company.”

He took over the day-to-day running of the group from his father in 1996, remaining as chief executive through the stock market listing in 2006.

Barclays coordinated the institutional share placing, alongside joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs and UBS.

Card Factory upbeat despite profits setback

07:43 , Graeme Evans

Card Factory’s half-year adjusted profits have fallen 34.4% to £14.5 million, reflecting substantial increases in the National Living Wage plus freight inflation and strategic investment.

Revenues rose 5.9% to £233.8 million, including 6% growth in like-for-like sales of gift and celebration items. The company continues to expect to see the benefit of productivity and efficiency savings during the second half of the year.

Chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer added: “As we move into the second half of the year and the important Christmas trading period, our expectations for the full year are unchanged and we continue to focus on managing inflationary pressures within the business.”

Computer maker Raspberry Pi says it was "more profitable than expected" in first set of results since IPO

07:31 , Jonathan Prynn

Affordable computer maker Raspberry Pi said it was “more profitable than expected” in the first half of the year when it became one of the of the few high profile new listings on the London Stock Exchange of 2024.

The Cambridge based firm, which raised £178.9 million through its IPO in June, said it made gross profit of $34.2 million (£25.6 million) up 47% in the six months to the end of that month.

The company said that while overall volumes were slightly lower than expected it had sold more higher margin models.

CEO Eben Upton said: “The IPO was the watershed moment of the first half, with admission to trading just two weeks before the period end.

“In continued pleasing trading in the first half, we saw strong uptake of our latest flagship SBC, Raspberry Pi5, the launch of the Raspberry Pi AI Kit, and the successful ramp to production of RP2350, our second-generation microcontroller platform. The higher than usual customer and channel inventory levels which were evident at the time of the IPO have continued to unwind, and there is a growing sense that this will have concluded by the year end.

Deal-making Smiths Group posts profit increase

07:28 , Graeme Evans

FTSE 100-listed industrial conglomerate Smiths Group today unveiled two North American acquisitions alongside its annual results.

The maker of airport security screening systems posted a 5% rise in full-year operating profit to £526 million and extended its dividend record to a 73rd year by increasing the payout 5.2% to 43.75p a share.

Smiths, whose operations also span the energy and space and aerospace industries, expects the current financial year to show revenues growth between 4% and 6% and continued margin expansion.

It is acquiring Modular Metal Fabricators and Wattco for a combined purchase price of up to £110 million. They will be added to Smiths’ Flex-Tek business.

China stimulus moves boost Asia markets, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:09 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets are sharply higher after the People’s Bank of China announced stimulus measures in support of the country’s 5% GDP growth target.

The Hang Seng index and the Shanghai Composite jumped by more than 3.5% following the developments, which included a 50 basis points cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 26 points higher at 8286, with sentiment further boosted by another robust performance for Wall Street’s leading benchmarks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved deeper into record territory with a 0.2% rise, while the S&P 500 improved 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.1%.

Brent Crude is 1% higher at $77.46 a barrel, while the pound is at $1.335.