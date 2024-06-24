FTSE 100 Live 24 June: Frasers snaps up THG sites, shares seen lower

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Brooks Macdonald says CEO Andrew Shepherd to retire, names CFO Andrea Montague as his successor

07:34 , Michael Hunter

Brooks Macdonald, the City wealth manager, has announced that its CEO Andrew Shepherd is leaving the top job.

His three-year tenure in the top job capped a 22-year career at the firm, which runs almost £18 billion in assets under management.

Shepherd will be succeeded by Brooks’ current chief financial officer, Andrea Montague. She joined the firm in August 2023 from Aviva, the FTSE 100 insurer, where she was chief risk officer.

Montague said: “ I am looking forward to leading our team to execute our ambitious growth strategy, deliver outstanding service to our clients and create long-term shareholder value."

Shepherd said: “Brooks Macdonald has been a fantastic home for me for more than two-thirds of my career and I have had the most incredible time here. I wish Andrea and all my colleagues the best for what I am sure will be an exciting and successful future."

Frasers strikes partnership with THG

07:21 , Simon Hunt

Retail giant Frasers has struck a multi-year deal with e-commerce business THG.

Under the deal, Frasers has sold its portfolio of luxury goods websites, including www.coggles.com, to the Frasers Group, while it will provide management services and re-platforming the Frasers Group's Australian fulfilment and logistics operations.

THG’s sports nutrition brand Myprotein will see its products launched instore at Sports Direct shops, while Frasers’ loyalty platform will become available to both THG's Beauty and Nutrition customers.

THG today said it had “made further progress” in the first half of the year and has confirmed its previous guidance.

FTSE 100 seen lower, China stocks at four month low

07:16 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is to open slightly lower after Asia markets started the week on the back foot and US tech stocks struggled before the weekend.

Friday’s lacklustre Wall Street performance included a 3.2% decline for Nvidia, taking its reverse from Thursday’s valuation peak to almost 10%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite this morning traded at a four-month low after falling 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.8%.

The Nikkei 225 rallied 0.7% as the yen came under fresh pressure on the back of interest rate comments by Bank of Japan policymakers.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open nine points lower at 8229, while the pound stands at $1.265 and the price of Brent Crude at $85.09 a barrel.

07:10 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The Bank of England could have cut interest rates last week, in what would have been a small boost to Rishi’s Sunak increasingly vanishing chances of having a good election.

The Monetary Policy Committee, facing the reality that inflation has fallen to the target rate of 2% for the first time in three years, had a conundrum.

If it had cut was that it effectively interfering in politics?

The statement reports: “The Committee noted that the timing of the general election on 4 July was not relevant to its decision at this meeting, which would as usual be made on the basis of what was judged necessary to achieve the 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term.”

Hm. Protesting too much? Trying to pre-emptively fend off complaints from the Daily Mail that its decision to hold was politically motivated? Perhaps a little.

What seems clear is that Keir Starmer and co are waking into an economy that is heading smartly upwards.

Retail sales and consumer confidence are improving, we report today.

Government finances are in slightly better shape than perhaps feared. The government borrowed £15 billion in May to make ends meet, which is bad, but it was £700 million less than economists expected.

So perhaps Labour really could afford to spend a bit more than it reckons on public services.

