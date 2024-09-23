FTSE 100 Live 23 September: Rightmove bidder ups offer, PMI economic activity figures due

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Bidder flags upside from Rightmove combination

07:53 , Graeme Evans

REA’s new Rightmove proposal is an increase of 9.2% on its 5 September approach and a rise of 39% on the position of the FTSE 100 company’s shares before the emergence of bid interest.

The Australian firm said its £6.1 billion offer gave Rightmove shareholders “immediate value certainty” in cash as well as the opportunity to benefit from the future value creation of the combined business.

The owner of some of Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites has tripled its revenue and underlying earnings over the past decade. Its share price has increased by over 75% in the last two years.

Chief executive Owen Wilson added: "We believe that the combination of our world-leading expertise and technology with the attractive Rightmove business will create an enhanced experience for agents, buyers and sellers of property.”

Rightmove gets new bid approach worth £6.1bn

07:25 , Graeme Evans

The Australian bidder circling Rightmove today revealed an increased takeover proposal valuing the UK property portal at £6.1 billion.

REA Group, which is majority owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, said its new offer of 770p a share comprised 341p in cash and 0.0422 of a new REA share.

The online property advertising business said it has had no substantive engagement with Rightmove, having seen two previous proposals rejected by the FTSE 100-listed firm.

REA chief executive Owen Wilson said: “We are genuinely disappointed at the lack of engagement by Rightmove's and we strongly encourage the Rightmove board to engage."

Index set for steady start, pound at $1.33

07:07 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for an improved session after finishing 1.2% lower on Friday.

The forecast improvement of about 20 points to 8250 follows a mixed performance on Wall Street at the end of last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points to build on Thursday’s record close, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq fell 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Today’s focus is likely to be on this morning’s release of preliminary PMI activity figures for the UK and other leading European economies.

The pound has started the week at $1.33, while Brent Crude is at $75 a barrel.