FTSE 100 Live 23 July: Index seen lower, revenues bounce at Wimbledon caterer

Catering giant Compass serves up 10% revenue rise but strong pound eats into profits

07:30 , Michael Hunter

Revenue at FTSE 100 contract caterer Compass rose almost 10% in the third quarter and said that “industry trends remain strong”.

But the company which serves up lunch at the Wimbledon tennis championship and food for the Governors’ Ball at the Oscars also pointed to the impact of currency markets, where the pound is trading around year-highs:

“If current spot rates were to continue for the remainder of the year, foreign exchange translation would negatively impact 2023 revenue by $106m and operating profit by $17 million,” it said.

Fullers eyes margins growth as inflation coolers

07:29 , Simon Hunt

London-based pub chain Fullers has said cooling inflation is help boosting its margins as it reported a rise in sales.

Like for like sales growth stood 5.3% for the 16 weeks to 20 July.

CEO Simon Emeny said: “I am delighted to see our sales growth momentum continue, particularly against the backdrop of easing inflation, which will help us to grow margins and profit, as well as revenue.

“You can feel the positivity across the business, with our team members working energetically to drive our continued success.”

The firm added it had completed the sale of 37 non-core pubs to Admiral Taverns for a cash realisation of £18.3 million on top of the sale of The Mad Hatter in Southwark for a total consideration of £20 million.

(Fuller's)

US tech giants revive but FTSE 100 seen lower, Asia stocks struggle

07:07 , Graeme Evans

Nvidia and Tesla shares rose by 5% last night as a return to form for Wall Street’s mega-cap stocks helped the S&P 500 index to finish 1.1% higher.

The Nasdaq lifted 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.3% but cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike fell another 13% after Friday’s IT outage.

The tech sector rebound comes ahead of results after tonight’s closing bell by Tesla and Google parent company Alphabet.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose by 0.5% on Monday but is not expected to follow the US lead, with futures pointing to a decline of 16 points to 8183.

Asia markets are also struggling, with the Hang Seng index failing to build on an initial strong start to later stand about 0.6% lower.

06:50 , Simon Hunt

Friday’s widespread systems outage as a result of the CrowdStrike software update into devices running Microsoft Windows laid bare the current fallibility of the regulatory news reporting service for London-listed companies, argues John Blowers, managing director of the investment database Investegate, in the Standard this week.

While the majority of the primary information providers were unaffected by the move, the London Stock Exchange’s own Regulatory News Service – commonly known as RNS – failed to disseminate the usual flood of corporate updates from 7am.

The RNS service was keen to explain to issuers their responsibility in terms of how to ensure they met minimum requirements. But when it came to the news flow of price sensitive information, subsequent market impacts exposed the shortcomings here.

Technical glitches are inevitable, but the real failure here stems from the fact there is no single source comprehensively covering UK companies and their filing dates.

Read more here

