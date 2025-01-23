FTSE 100 Live 23 January: Primark UK sales show big fall, blue-chips hold firm

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 holds firm, oil stocks and miners under pressure

08:21 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is 3.45 points lower at 8541.68, a better-than-expected performance after 1% share price gains for AstraZeneca and NatWest.

Other heavyweight stocks in positive territory included British American Tobacco and Vodafone.

Associated British Foods is down 7p to 1930p after weaker Primark sales in the UK were offset by resilient trading in the conglomerate’s other divisions.

Mining stocks Rio Tinto and Anglo American fell 1% while Games Workshop reversed 210p to 14,140p due to its shares being marked ex-dividend.

The five-day losing streak for the price of Brent Crude also contributed to Shell easing 18.5p to 2677.5p and BP declining by 2.75p to 423.5p.

AB Foods sees strong Twinings and Ovaltine demand

07:51 , Graeme Evans

The update by Associated British Foods revealed that its next largest division of grocery achieved growth of 0.8%, driven by strong sales of Twinings and China and Africa-led demand for Ovaltine.

The division’s UK-focused businesses declined overall, primarily due to lower volumes and sales in Allied Bakeries.

The Ingredients division grew by 3.5%, Sugar declined 2.1% and Agriculture by 4.1%, leading to overall constant currency growth of 0.5% when including the Primark retail arm’s 1.9% rise.

The weaker sales forecast for Primark in 2025 is the only change to guidance from November’s annual results.

AB Foods cuts Primark forecast amid lower UK sales

07:18 , Graeme Evans

Associated British Foods today cut its Primark sales growth forecast after the chain’s UK operation endured a difficult end to 2024.

UK sales in the 16 weeks to 4 January declined 4%, with the like-for-like figure down 6.4%. Its market share decreased slightly to 6.8%.

The performance reflected a weak October and November followed by stronger sales and like-for-like growth in December over the key Christmas trading weeks.

AB Foods added: “Trading activity within elements of our shopper base was weak as a result of cautious consumer sentiment and a lack of seasonal purchasing catalyst given the mild autumn weather.”

Primark generates about 45% of its sales in the UK and Ireland.

AB Foods is now targeting low-single digit sales growth for Primark in 2025, down from mid-single digits forecast in annual results in November.

It said its store rollout programme in growth markets in Europe and the US should contribute around 4% to total Primark sales growth. This is offset by the weaker like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland during the autumn.

“Despite the market conditions in the UK and Ireland, we remain confident in the Primark proposition and continue to focus on initiatives across product, digital and brand to drive underlying growth,” the group added.

Story Continues