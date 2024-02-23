FTSE 100 Live 23 February: Energy price cap down to £1690, blue-chips seen flat as US stocks hit record again

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is in for a steady opening today, after US shares closed at another all-time high yesterday.

Among the companies reporting results this morning will be Standard Chartered.

CAB Payments boss out months after float disaster

07:32 , Daniel O'Boyle

The boss of fintech CAB Payments is leaving the firm, three months after a catastrophic profit warning that prompted experts to call the firm’s 2023 listing one of the worst floats of recent years.

Bhairav Trivedi will step down as CEO on 26 March and become a senior adviser to its board, where he will “o build increasingly strong relationships with central banks, regulators, current and prospective strategic customers, and other senior industry participants”.

Replaxcing Trivedi will be Neeraj Kapur, who was most recently chief finance officer of Vanquis Bank.

Ann Cairns, Chair of the Board, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Bhairav for his commitment and contribution, which has positioned the Company as a leader in its field. Under his leadership the Company more than doubled its revenue. I am delighted Bhairav has agreed to continue to represent, advise and support CAB Payments going forward.

“The company remains committed to serving our loyal customer base and gaining new customers across Europe and the US. We look forward to expanding our network and capabilities and entering new FX and payments markets across the world.”

CAB was one of the rare companies to float on the London Stock Exchange in 2023, IPOing in July. However its share price slid in the first few months before plunging on the back of an October profit warning. Its shares have more than doubled in value since their October lows, sitting at 102p, but they’re still worth only a third of the IPO price.

Record US session amid Nvidia frenzy, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:21 , Graeme Evans

Trading in London continues to be in sharp contrast to events on Wall Street, where stock markets have surged to fresh record levels.

Story continues

The S&P 500 index rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3% after results by Nvidia sent shares in the semiconductor giant 16% higher to a near $2 trillion valuation.

Deutsche Bank points out that Nvidia added $277 billion (£218.7 billion) to its market capitalisation, the biggest single session rise in value terms and better than the $197 billion (£155.5 billion) by Meta Platforms earlier this month.

The advance has returned Nvidia to fourth place in the rankings of the world’s largest companies and the third largest in the S&P 500.

Advanced Micro Devices also jumped 11% on the AI-fuelled technology buying, although other sectors also fared well as the Dow Jones Industrial rose 1.2%.

In London, the FTSE 100 index is not expected to replicate the strong gains after IG Index forecast another broadly flat performance today.

Energy price cap down to £1,690

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ofgem has announced that the energy price cap will fall to by 12.3% from 1 April, a major decrease that brings energy prices to their lowest level since the invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing.

The headline cap figure - which is based off the average amount a household would spend in a year - will fall to £1,690. That’s down from £1,928. The actual cap is imposed on a per-unit basis, and so many households, especially larger ones, would be likely to spend more than this.

Ofgem said: “Despite reaching this welcome milestone, Ofgem recognises that the cost of living remains high and many customers continue to struggle with their bills as standing charges rise and energy debt reaches a record figure of £3.1 billion. “

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:59 , Daniel O'Boyle

We had the so called “technical recession” at the back end of last year. Are we now at the start of a “technical recovery”?

Today’s decent UK PMI numbers for February provide the glimpse of a green shoot or two with the composite index at its highest level for nine months.

At face value they suggest that GDP is set for a return to growth of some sort in the first quarter. But as every gardener knows, those tender stems remain vulnerable until the last frost of spring.

And a closer reading of the PMI release suggests that there are still many cold nights ahead. The big worry — as it has been for the past two years — is inflation. According to Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the PMI data, “there are a number of areas of concern.”

The survey reveals that Red Sea shipping disruption has resulted in the highest level of supply chain delays since summer 2022.

Those elevated shipping costs have inevitably been passed on with selling prices rising at their fastest rate for nine months. Worryingly, service sector inflation “also ticked higher.”

The survey suggests that — after an energy bill-related dip in April — inflation may get stuck at around the 4% mark, twice the Bank of England’s target. Andrew Bailey said this week that interest rate-cutting could begin before the sunny uplands of a 2% CPI are reached.

But with two rate-rise hawks still perched on the Monetary Policy Committee it seems unlikely that a dove majority could push through an economy-boosting cut while inflation stays stubbornly high.

So while any signs of an upturn in activity, confidence and growth are to be warmly welcomed, the recent encouraging hopes of a rapid reduction in borrowing costs in the second half of 2024 may yet turn out to be merely “technical” optimism.

Here’s the rest of our top stories from yesterday: