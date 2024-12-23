FTSE 100 Live 23 December: Direct Line takeover agreed, GDP revised lower

FTSE 100 Live (The Standard)

No growth in Q3 after GDP downgrade

07:18 , Graeme Evans

The UK’s economy showed no growth in the third quarter, downwardly revised figures showed today.

The unchanged GDP reading for the three months compared with a previous estimate for 0.1% growth. Compared with the same quarter a year ago, GDP has increased by 0.9%.

There was no growth in the services sector in the latest quarter, whilst a 0.7% increase in construction was offset by a 0.4% fall in production.

Early estimates show that real GDP per head fell by 0.2% in third quarter, and is 0.2% lower compared with the same quarter a year ago.

The UK grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, a figure also revised lower today.

Aviva strikes £3.7 billion Direct Line deal

07:13 , Graeme Evans

Aviva has reached agreement over the £3.7 billion takeover of rival Direct Line.

The deal values each Direct Line share at 275p, a 73% premium to its price before bid interest became known at the end of November.

Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc said: “The acquisition of Direct Line by Aviva will bring together a number of the UK's leading brands in a more efficient business, which is very well positioned to generate strong returns for all shareholders."

FTSE 100 steadies after worst week in a year

07:05 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a steadier performance after Friday’s closing level of 8084 represented the top flight’s worst week in a year.

Futures trading points to a rise of two points at the start of a holiday-shortened week.

Sentiment suffered last week after the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate cuts in 2025.

Wall Street recovered in Friday’s session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.2% and the S&P 500 index 1.1% higher.

The pound stood at $1.257 this morning