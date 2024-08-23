FTSE 100 Live 23 August: Ofgem price cap rises, index seen higher despite US slide

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Rate cut boosts confidence but economy fears rise

07:34 , Graeme Evans

GfK’s consumer confidence report has painted a mixed picture, with respondents upbeat on their personal finances but more cautious on the UK economy.

August’s headline score of minus 13 is unchanged on the month before and compares with minus 25 a year ago.

The reading for personal finances over the next 12 months rose by three points, potentially due to a mortgage friendly interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

This was accompanied by a three point improvement in the Major Purchase Index to minus 13.

However, the view on the general economic situation in the year ahead fell for the first time since February, by four points to minus 15.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “The wider point beyond the contrasts is that all the key numbers this month are significantly more encouraging than 12 and 24 months ago.

“But as we move into autumn and winter, how much further will this slow improvement in the mood of the nation run?”

Energy price cap up by 10%

07:17 , Graeme Evans

Ofgem has announced a 10% increase in its energy price cap for the final quarter of the year.

For an average household paying by direct debit for dual fuel this equates to £1,717 per year, adding around £12 a month to an average bill.

Rising prices on the international energy market - due to increasing geopolitical tensions and extreme weather events driving competition for gas - are the primary cause of the rise, accounting for 82% of the increase.

FTSE 100 seen higher despite US slump, pound at $1.31

07:11 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 16 points higher at 8304, even though leading US benchmarks posted big losses last night.

The S&P 500 index fell by 0.9% and the Nasdaq retreated 1.7% amid jitters ahead of today’s Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Investors have been betting that the central bank will begin cutting interest rates from next month, with further moves later in the year.

The potential policy easing in the US has benefited the pound, which this morning remained near to a one-year high at $1.31.

Brent Crude, meanwhile, is at $77 a barrel and on track to record a weekly loss.