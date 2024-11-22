FTSE 100 Live 22 November: Retail sales figures show big fall, index higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Household budgets are in focus after October’s retail sales figures showed a sharp fall and Ofgem increased the energy price cap.

The bigger-than-expected 0.7% decline in volumes for last month was blamed on uncertainty ahead of the Budget.

Consumer confidence figures have boosted hopes of a stronger November while Games Workshop and DFS Furniture today posted robust updates.

FTSE 100 Live Friday

Retail sales fall amid Budget jitters

Games Workshop beats hopes

Consumer confidence improves

Forecaster backs festive outlook despite tax rises

07:41 , Graeme Evans

Despite the tax rises announced in the Budget, Capital Economics said it still expects the retail sector to contribute to above-consensus consumer spending growth of 0.8% in 2024, 1.3% in 2025 and 1.8% in 2026.

The consultancy said this morning: “The bigger-than-expected 0.7% month-on-month fall in October suggests that households’ concerns about tax rises announced in the Budget on 30 October contributed to weaker retail spending at the start of the fourth quarter.

“But despite those tax rises, we still think a solid rise in real earnings in Q4 will support retail sales volumes in the run up to the crucial festive period.”

Games Workshop lifts guidance, DFS sees improvement continue

07:34 , Graeme Evans

Games Workshop and DFS Furniture today bucked the gloomy official retail sales figures for October by delivering their own robust updates

The Warhammer hobby firm said trading since its last update on 18 September had been stronger than it expected.

Its estimate of results for the six months to 1 December shows core revenue of not less than £260 million compared with £235.6 million the year before.

Pre-tax profit is set to be at least £120 million, up from £96.1 million.

DFS Furniture said an improvement in trading performance noted in September’s annual results had continued into the current financial year.

It said order intake remained in growth over the first 20 weeks of the period, inline with its expectations.

Consumer confidence improves in November

07:26 , Graeme Evans

Poor retail sales figures for October have been offset by signs of an improvement in consumer confidence during November.

With nervousness ahead of the Budget and US election out of the way, GfK’s headline score improved by three points to minus 18 in November.

The biggest change in the month concerned major purchase intentions, which jumped by five points to minus 16 in the run-up to Black Friday.

The other four sub-measures, covering personal financial expectations and the wider economy, registered small increases.

Story Continues