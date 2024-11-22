FTSE 100 Live 22 November: Retail sales figures show big fall, index higher

Household budgets are in focus after October’s retail sales figures showed a sharp fall and Ofgem increased the energy price cap.
The bigger-than-expected 0.7% decline in volumes for last month was blamed on uncertainty ahead of the Budget.
Consumer confidence figures have boosted hopes of a stronger November while Games Workshop and DFS Furniture today posted robust updates.
FTSE 100 Live Friday
-
Retail sales fall amid Budget jitters
-
Games Workshop beats hopes
-
Consumer confidence improves
Forecaster backs festive outlook despite tax rises
07:41 , Graeme Evans
Despite the tax rises announced in the Budget, Capital Economics said it still expects the retail sector to contribute to above-consensus consumer spending growth of 0.8% in 2024, 1.3% in 2025 and 1.8% in 2026.
The consultancy said this morning: “The bigger-than-expected 0.7% month-on-month fall in October suggests that households’ concerns about tax rises announced in the Budget on 30 October contributed to weaker retail spending at the start of the fourth quarter.
“But despite those tax rises, we still think a solid rise in real earnings in Q4 will support retail sales volumes in the run up to the crucial festive period.”
Games Workshop lifts guidance, DFS sees improvement continue
07:34 , Graeme Evans
Games Workshop and DFS Furniture today bucked the gloomy official retail sales figures for October by delivering their own robust updates
The Warhammer hobby firm said trading since its last update on 18 September had been stronger than it expected.
Its estimate of results for the six months to 1 December shows core revenue of not less than £260 million compared with £235.6 million the year before.
Pre-tax profit is set to be at least £120 million, up from £96.1 million.
DFS Furniture said an improvement in trading performance noted in September’s annual results had continued into the current financial year.
It said order intake remained in growth over the first 20 weeks of the period, inline with its expectations.
Consumer confidence improves in November
07:26 , Graeme Evans
Poor retail sales figures for October have been offset by signs of an improvement in consumer confidence during November.
With nervousness ahead of the Budget and US election out of the way, GfK’s headline score improved by three points to minus 18 in November.
The biggest change in the month concerned major purchase intentions, which jumped by five points to minus 16 in the run-up to Black Friday.
The other four sub-measures, covering personal financial expectations and the wider economy, registered small increases.
GfK’s consumer insights director Neil Bellamy believes it’s too early to expect significant further improvements in the consumer mood.
He added: “As recent data shows, inflation has yet to be tamed, people are still feeling acute cost-of-living pressures, and it will take time for the UK’s new government to deliver on its promise of change.”
The survey was conducted among a sample of 2,001 individuals between 30 October and 15 November.
Energy price cap set for new year rise
07:23
Energy bills will rise by 1.2% for the January to March period, regulator Ofgem said today.
The change to the price cap - the maximum rate per unit and standing charge that can be billed to customers for their energy use - will rise by £21 for an average household per year or around £1.75 a month.
For an average household paying by direct debit for dual fuel this equates to £1,738 per year.
Ofgem said: “ Our reliance on volatile international markets and rising tensions around the world continues to have a direct impact on household bills.”
Retailers blame uncertainty as clothing sales slide
07:19 , Graeme Evans
Non-food sales volumes fell by 1.4% in October, according to today’s release.
The Office for National Statistics said: “Retailers across a range of industries suggested that low consumer confidence and uncertainty around the Budget announcement affected sales.”
The reporting period covered 29 September to 26 October and unlike previous years did not cover school half term for England and Wales. The Budget took place on 30 October.
The largest subsector decline was within clothing stores, which fell by 3.1% over the month to October. This fall follows growth in previous months attributed to end of season sales and improved weather,
Today’s overall decline of 0.7% followed three months of growth, including 0.1% in September.
Retail sales figures show big October fall
07:05 , Graeme Evans
Retail sales volumes fell by a bigger-than-expected 0.7% in October, ONS figures showed today.
The decline compared with the previous month’s 0.1% rise and City forecasts in the region of 0.3% lower.
The performance cuts the annual growth rate to 2.4% from 3.2% in September.
JD Sports Fashion yesterday reported tougher trading conditions in the UK during October, causing it to revise to profits guidance for the year.
FTSE 100 seen higher after strong US session, Bitcoin near $100,000
06:59 , Graeme Evans
The FTSE 100 index is forecast to build on yesterday’s strong session, with futures trading pointing to an opening move higher of 33 points to 8182.
London’s top flight rose 0.8% or 64 points yesterday, supported by stronger oil stocks after the price of Brent Crude rose to $74 a barrel.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the S&P 500 by 0.5%.
Nvidia shares finished marginally higher after forecast-beating results were offset by disappointment over its current quarter guidance.
Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin remains just below the $100,000 threshold.