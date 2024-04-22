FTSE 100 Live 22 April: Asda, Mobico results, shares to jump

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Chill brands CEO suspended over "inside information"

07:25 , Daniel O'Boyle

Vape business Chill Brands has suspended its CEO Callum Somerton “after allegations were raised around the use of inside information”.

The business said: “This suspension does not constitute disciplinary action or a disciplinary penalty and does not imply any assumption that Mr Sommerton is guilty of any misconduct or that any decision has been made.”

“The process of appointing an interim Chief Executive Officer is underway.

FTSE 100 seen higher after Wall Street tech sell-off, oil at $86

07:21 , Graeme Evans

The performances of Nvidia shares and the rest of the US tech sector will be closely watched later after Friday’s heavy selling on Wall Street.

Nvidia slumped 10% and contributed around half of the 0.9% loss in the S&P 500, while the tech-focused Nasdaq benchmark reversed 2% to extend its losing steak to a sixth session.

The tech sector reverse also saw falls of 5% for Advanced Micro Devices and 4% for Meta Platforms but the old economy Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better following a rise of 0.6%.

Futures markets are pointing to a steadier session on Wall Street, while IG index expects the FTSE 100 index to open as much as 1% higher at 7976.

The Hang Seng index is up 1.8%, while Brent Crude has fallen 1% in today’s session to about $86.25 a barrel.

Thames Water proposes more environment projects, no bill increase, in new plan

07:12 , Daniel O'Boyle

Thames Water has updated business plan with extra £1.1bn spend on "projects benefiting the environment", which it says will not lead to higher bills.

The utility said a “ rebalancing of operating and capital expenditures” would prevent bills from increasing.

It also proposed another £1.9bn of "potential investment" in cutting sewage spills, but if it goes through with that bills will be £19 higher, hitting £627 by 2029-30.

Chris Weston, CEO of Thames Water said: “Our business plan focuses on our customers’ priorities. As part of the usual ongoing discussions relating to PR24, we’ve now updated it to deliver more projects that will benefit the environment.

“We will continue to discuss this with our regulators and stakeholders.”

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:44 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Good news: people are getting better off. At last.

Last week’s wages and inflation figures definitively proved that, with pay up 6% and inflation running at just above 3%.

Throw into the mix Jeremy Hunt’s National Insurance cut that came into effect in January (with another on the way in this month’s pay packets) and most people in work should feel the load finally easing. So why are they not spending more?

Friday’s retail figures show high streets struggling to get consumers to part with their money. Indeed, if the impact of a sharp rise in spending on filling up the car is stripped out, sales volumes were actually well down.

All sort of factors could be at play. The rotten weather must part of it, although that does not explain why online sales were also lower.

The gloomy news flow also does little to help make people feel more secure about their future. The slow burn of remortgaging is still there in the background.

The country needs stability and more reasons to be cheerful to get spending back on track. The sight of Liz Truss promoting her book is probably not helpful in that respect, a reminder of the autumn 2022 turmoil that got us to where we are now.

Perhaps the Three Lions can help, with a good run in the Euros this summer, just the sort of tonic to the national mood that could get the tills ticking over.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from Friday: