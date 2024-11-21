FTSE 100 Live 21 November: Nvidia results beat hopes, Bitcoin above $97,000

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Public sector borrowing rises to £17.4bn in October

07:32 , Graeme Evans

Public sector borrowing today rose to its second highest October figure since monthly records began in 1993.

The figure of £17.4 billion was £1.6 billion more than in October 2023 and also higher than City forecasts.

Borrowing in the financial year to October was £96.6 billion, £1.1 billion more than at the same point in the last financial year.

Central government debt interest payable was £9.1 billion, an increase of £500 million and the highest October figure since records began in 1997.

Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was estimated at 97.5% of GDP, up 1.6 percentage points on 2023 and at levels last seen in the early 1960s.

JD Sports lowers profit guidance after tough October

07:16 , Graeme Evans

JD Sports Fashion today warned that annual profits will be towards the lower end of its guidance range between £955 million and £1.03 billion.

The retailer said the revision followed increased trading volatility in October, particularly in North America and the UK, due to elevated promotional activity and mild weather.

In the 13 weeks to 2 November, like-for-like sales fell 0.3% as the softer October performance offset a good August and September.

Chief executive Régis Schultz said: “We have performed well in the key trading events this year and we are well positioned for the upcoming peak season.”

Nvidia shares lower despite results beat, Bitcoin above $97,000

07:03 , Graeme Evans

Nvidia shares traded lower in extended dealings last night, despite the AI chipmaker reporting quarterly net income more than double last year’s level.

Alongside the latest forecast beating results, the world’s most valuable company hailed “incredible” demand for its next generation Blackwell chips.

The shares have risen 50% in the past six months but fell 2.5% in after-hours trading last night. The results were released after US markets closed, with leading benchmarks ending the session near to their opening marks.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.2% lower yesterday but is forecast to rise 28 points to 8113 in today’s opening dealings.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, continues to benefit from hopes of supportive conditions under a Trump administration by rising above $97,000 this morning.