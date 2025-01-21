FTSE 100 Live 21 January: Wage growth rate up to 5.6%, pound falls back

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Jobless rate at 4.4%, earnings growth at six month high

07:13 , Graeme Evans

The UK’s unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in the three months to November, up from 4.3% previously and the highest level since May.

Average earnings including bonuses increased 5.6% on an annual basis in the quarter to November, up from 5.2% but broadly in line with City forecasts.

The pay excluding bonuses figure also came in at 5.6%, slightly above market expectations and the highest figure in six months.

Index seen lower, Bitcoin and pound fall back

07:01 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets have seen robust trading while the dollar has recovered some of the ground lost on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The pound, which yesterday had its best session in a year, weakened in early dealings to stand at $1.2262.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8% while the Shanghai Composite stayed close to its opening mark.

The FTSE 100 is seen falling slightly after setting a second successive record close at 8520 in yesterday’s session.

Bitcoin is at $101,773 after touching $109,000 on Monday.