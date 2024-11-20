FTSE 100 Live 20 November: Inflation rebound dents rate cut hopes, British Land results

Inflation’s rebound to an annual rate of 2.3% today dealt a setback to the outlook for lower interest rates.
The Bank of England now appears certain to leave rates at 4.75% next month after energy prices and airfares caused today’s inflation spike.
On the corporate front, Sage jumped in the FTSE 100 index after the software group posted annual results and announced a £400 million buyback of its shares.
FTSE 100 Live Wednesday
-
Inflation spike dents rates outlook
-
Sage reports strong results
-
British Land backs retail park focus
Sage soars in robust FTSE 100, Rotork and Genus up 4% in FTSE 250
08:29 , Graeme Evans
The launch of a £400 million buyback programme alongside strong annual results today helped to power software firm Sage to the top of the FTSE 100 index.
The shares jumped 18% or 196.5p to 1273.5p as the company also reported progress with the roll-out of Sage Copilot, its generative AI-based digital assistant.
Sage’s rebound to a level last seen in March came in an otherwise lacklustre session for the FTSE 100 index, which stood 14.49 points higher at 8113.51.
British Land shares fell 2% or 9.2p to 375.4p, despite bolstering in earnings guidance alongside today’s half-year results. The outlook for higher-for-longer interest rates means the shares have fallen 12% in the past month.
The FTSE 250 index is up 47.89 points to 20,475.51, with animal genetics firm Genus and engineering business Rotork up 4% on the back of trading updates.
Sage profits rise, small businesses “resilient”
08:01 , Graeme Evans
Small business accounting software business Sage today grew its annual operating profit by 21% to £529 million, driven by a strong margin performance.
Revenues of £2.3 billion improved 9% on an underlying basis, with the FTSE 100-listed company expecting a similar rate or above in the current financial year.
Chief executive Steve Hare said: “Small and mid-sized businesses remain resilient, despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, and they continue to choose Sage to help them become more productive and efficient.
“Building on our progress to date, we look forward to delivering further sustainable growth in the year ahead."
Sage has increased the full year dividend by 6% to 20.45p and announced a £400 million buyback of shares, which it said reflected strong cash generation, robust financial position and confidence in future prospects.
British Land backs retail park focus, lifts earnings guidance
07:51 , Graeme Evans
British Land has bolstered its full-year earnings guidance after forecasting 3-5% rental growth across its portfolio for the 2024/25 financial year.
Underlying earnings per share of 15.3p rose 1% in half-year results, with the company on track for a full year 28.1p compared with May’s 27.9p guidance.
Since April, British Land has disposed of £456 million of non-core assets and deployed £711 million into retail parks - a move that’s increased its exposure from 15% of the portfolio in 2021 to 32% today.
Chief executive Simon Carter said: “This conviction is paying off, with retailers competing for cost-efficient out-of-town space to support their online operations.
“This is leading to strong rental growth and valuation uplifts which are outperforming all other subsectors.”
While there has been some volatility around the Budget and US election, he said British Land’s portfolio is well positioned for the inflection in the cycle.
Inflation rebound cools interest rate outlook
07:34 , Graeme Evans
Capital Economics said the “surprisingly large” rebound in inflation to 2.3% supports its view that the Bank of England will cut rates only gradually, by 0.25% in February and at every other meeting until 3.5% in early 2026.
While CPI inflation was expected to rise above the 2% target in October due to the 10% month-on-month rise in Ofgem’s utility price cap, the consultancy said the surprise was the failure of core inflation and services inflation to fall.
Much of this overshoot was due to a sharp rise in airfares inflation, which the Bank is unlikely to consider a sign of stickier price pressures.
However, Capital Economics warns that the expected rebound due to unfavourable base effects in clothing, cars and recreation/culture may take inflation further above the 2.7% it had forecast for January.
It said: “That will strengthen the case for caution at the Bank of England.
“And it suggests that, barring a major downside surprise in November’s inflation data (due on 18th December), the Bank will almost certainly leave rates unchanged at 4.75% at its next meeting in December.”
Energy bills drive inflation to 2.3%, pound higher
07:18 , Graeme Evans
Higher electricity and gas prices following the review of the Ofgem energy cap drove today’s above-forecast inflation reading of 2.3% for October.
Two years ago, the annual rate of inflation for October peaked at 11.1% for the highest level in four decades.
Gas and electricity prices now stand 36% and 22% below their respective peaks, albeit still 88% and 56% above their March 2021 level.
The rate of core inflation also increased in today’s release, up to 3.3% in October from 3.2% the previous month.
The figures are another setback to hopes of a back-to-back interest rate cut by the Bank of England at its December meeting.
The pound rose above $1.27 following the release.
Inflation rate up by more than expected
07:05 , Graeme Evans
The annual rate of inflation rose to 2.3% in October, figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed today.
The reading compares with the 1.7% recorded the previous month and is higher than City forecasts for a figure of 2.2%.
Meanwhile, retail sales figures published by the ONS have revealed 0.5% month-on-month growth in volumes during October.
FTSE 100 seen slightly higher after US recovery
06:59 , Graeme Evans
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq recovered from their weak starts to finish yesterday’s session up by 0.4% and 1% respectively.
Nvidia shares rose 5% ahead of third quarter results after tonight’s closing bell, while the strong run for Tesla continued following a gain of 2%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend with a fall of 0.3%.
The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 12 points higher at 8111, having closed down by 0.1% yesterday.
The pound stood at $1.268 ahead of this morning’s release of inflation figures for October.