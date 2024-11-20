FTSE 100 Live 20 November: Inflation rebound dents rate cut hopes, British Land results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Inflation’s rebound to an annual rate of 2.3% today dealt a setback to the outlook for lower interest rates.

The Bank of England now appears certain to leave rates at 4.75% next month after energy prices and airfares caused today’s inflation spike.

On the corporate front, Sage jumped in the FTSE 100 index after the software group posted annual results and announced a £400 million buyback of its shares.

08:29 , Graeme Evans

The launch of a £400 million buyback programme alongside strong annual results today helped to power software firm Sage to the top of the FTSE 100 index.

The shares jumped 18% or 196.5p to 1273.5p as the company also reported progress with the roll-out of Sage Copilot, its generative AI-based digital assistant.

Sage’s rebound to a level last seen in March came in an otherwise lacklustre session for the FTSE 100 index, which stood 14.49 points higher at 8113.51.

British Land shares fell 2% or 9.2p to 375.4p, despite bolstering in earnings guidance alongside today’s half-year results. The outlook for higher-for-longer interest rates means the shares have fallen 12% in the past month.

The FTSE 250 index is up 47.89 points to 20,475.51, with animal genetics firm Genus and engineering business Rotork up 4% on the back of trading updates.

Sage profits rise, small businesses “resilient”

08:01 , Graeme Evans

Small business accounting software business Sage today grew its annual operating profit by 21% to £529 million, driven by a strong margin performance.

Revenues of £2.3 billion improved 9% on an underlying basis, with the FTSE 100-listed company expecting a similar rate or above in the current financial year.

Chief executive Steve Hare said: “Small and mid-sized businesses remain resilient, despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, and they continue to choose Sage to help them become more productive and efficient.

“Building on our progress to date, we look forward to delivering further sustainable growth in the year ahead."

Sage has increased the full year dividend by 6% to 20.45p and announced a £400 million buyback of shares, which it said reflected strong cash generation, robust financial position and confidence in future prospects.

British Land backs retail park focus, lifts earnings guidance

07:51 , Graeme Evans

British Land has bolstered its full-year earnings guidance after forecasting 3-5% rental growth across its portfolio for the 2024/25 financial year.

