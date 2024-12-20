FTSE 100 Live 20 December: Retail sales rise and borrowing undershoots, index seen lower

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Royal Mail takeover moves step closer

07:47 , Graeme Evans

The takeover of Royal Mail’s owner by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Group has received clearance under the National Security and Investment Act.

The development is in addition to this week’s legally binding undertakings with the government, including the use of a “golden share” in the postal service.

The £3.6 billion deal for International Distribution Services is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

Retail sales higher, public sector borrowing at £11.25bn

07:12 , Graeme Evans

Retail sales volumes for November today showed a recovery from October’s pre-Budget reverse of 0.7%.

The 0.2% improvement in the headline figure including fuel sales compared with expectations for a 0.5% rise.

Growth in supermarkets and other non-food stores was partly offset by a fall in clothing retailers.

Meanwhile, public sector borrowing for the month of £11.25 billion beat City forecasts.

The figure was £3.4 billion less than in November 2023 and the lowest November borrowing for three years.

Borrowing in the financial year to November was £113.2 billion, £400 million less than a year ago but still the third-highest financial year-to-November borrowing since monthly records began in January 1993.

FTSE 100 set for fresh fall, pound at $1.25

07:02 , Graeme Evans

The poor run for the FTSE 100 index is set to continue after yesterday’s slide of 1.1%.

London’s top flight closed at a one-month low last night and is forecast to open down 18 points at 8088 this morning.

The selling followed the US Federal Reserve’s guidance on Wednesday for fewer-than-expected interest rate cuts in 2025.

Wall Street markets posted a steadier session yesterday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher to mark the end of its long losing streak.

The pound stood at $1.2503 ahead of this morning’s retail sales and public sector borrowing figures, having fallen sharply after yesterday’s Bank of England decision.