FTSE 100 Live 20 August: Index seen lower despite Wall Street boost, gold at $2500

S&P 500 index posts best run since November

07:42 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index stands just 1% below July’s all-time high, having rallied by nearly 8% over the past eight sessions in its best run since November.

Deutsche Bank points out that another advance today would be the best since 2004, a sharp contrast from the period of volatility of two weeks ago.

Investors are increasingly betting on a soft landing for the US economy and that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates at its September meeting.

The handover from the strong Wall Street session boosted stocks in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 this morning rose by 1.8%.

H&T profits rise amid increased demand

07:27 , Graeme Evans

H&T, the UK’s largest pawnbroker and retailer of new and pre-owned jewellery and watches, today reported a 12.5% rise in half–year profits to £9.9 million.

Pledge lending in the six months increased by 14% to £146 million, while jewellery and watch sales of £29.3 million were up 27% year-on-year.

Chief executive Chris Gillespie said: “Our core pawnbroking business continues to attract increasing numbers of new and returning customers, for whom alternative sources of small sum regulated lending are much constrained.

“Retail sales have also been encouraging, with margins on all product categories improving in the second quarter and expected to further improve through the remainder of 2024.

“This performance has been supported by growing demand for our foreign currency service and improved margins on over-the-counter gold purchase.”

FTSE 100 seen lower, US markets continue strong run

07:13 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 16 points lower at 8341, having moved to within 100 points of May’s record high during yesterday’s session.

This morning’s fall comes despite a strong finish on Wall Street after the S&P 500 index closed 1% higher to register its eighth positive session in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average improved 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite by 1.4% as hopes grow that the US economy can avoid recession.

The US dollar, meanwhile, is at a seven month low against a basket of currencies amid expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

The prospect of lower interest rates has boosted the relative appeal of gold, which this morning continues to trade near the $2500 an ounce threshold.